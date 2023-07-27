Tetra Tech Wins $34 Million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers A-E Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District, selected Tetra Tech for a $34 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and engineering (A-E) design services for civil works infrastructure including flood risk management, inland navigation, hydroelectric power generation, and aquatic ecosystem restoration.

Under the seven-year contract, Tetra Tech engineers and scientists will perform advanced computer modeling and prepare plans and specifications for sustainable and resilient navigation and water control structures, such as dams, spillways, channels, and navigation lock features. Tetra Tech’s engineers and fisheries biologists will optimize water resources infrastructure design to facilitate migratory fish passage and the restoration of other vital ecosystems.

“The USACE Walla Walla District has been providing sustainably designed hydropower generation and flood risk management for 75 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to design innovative solutions that continue to improve critical water resources infrastructure, protect aquatic life, and restore the surrounding riverine environment.”

