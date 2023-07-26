Walmart and Expedia Group Launch Travel Benefit for Walmart+ Members

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s still time to pack your bags – Walmart is taking its valued Walmart+ members on a new, more rewarding journey before the summer travel season becomes this fall’s show-and-tell. Beginning today, Walmart+ members can book getaways through WalmartPlusTravel.com and get Walmart Cash. Walmart+ members will receive 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities bookings, 2% Walmart Cash on all flights and a blended rate of Walmart Cash on vacation packages1.

Travel booking on WalmartPlusTravel.com is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology, giving Walmart+ members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rental companies and thousands of activities around the world. This new offering will make shopping for travel a win-win for Walmart+ members as they begin getting Walmart Cash, previously Walmart Rewards, on all aspects of their vacation getaways.

“We're bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. “Combined with our other benefits — including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel — we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.”

Here’s how it works:

Easy to find: Walmart+ members will access travel through their member benefits hub in the app or WalmartPlusTravel.com.

Walmart+ members will access travel through their member benefits hub in the app or WalmartPlusTravel.com. Easy to book: Members can choose travel options like flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, packages and activities.

Members can choose travel options like flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, packages and activities. Easy to earn: After the booking is confirmed, any Walmart Cash received will appear in the member’s Walmart wallet. Walmart Cash will become available 30 days after travel is completed and can be used on future Walmart purchases or cashed out in store.

“We’re delighted to launch this collaboration with Walmart, America’s largest retailer, making planning, shopping and booking travel a new and seamless part of Walmart’s shopping experience. Together, we’re connecting Walmart’s massive customer base with Expedia Group’s extensive array of travel supply partners from all around the world,” said Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business. “What's exciting is that with this collaboration, Walmart customers will benefit from Expedia's ongoing innovation through TravelOS, our A.I.-powered travel operating system, as we continue to add new product and feature updates to drive the best traveler experience.”

Walmart+ members will also have access to Expedia Group’s top tier, end-to-end customer service, handling all their travel needs from start to finish. Whether via live agents or by leveraging the company’s self-serve capabilities, like their A.I.-powered Virtual Agent tool, Expedia Group’s services allow members to ask questions about their trip or make changes with ease.

Walmart+ is consistently evolving to deliver what’s most important for members, most recently with the evolution of Walmart Rewards to Walmart Cash, the same great program, under a new name and with the added ability to cash-out in store. Over time, some of the components of Walmart Cash will expand to all customers, while additional ways to get Walmart Cash will remain exclusive to members, like Walmart+ Travel.

For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit walmart.com/plus.

1 - For example, if the package consisted of a hotel + flight, the Walmart Cash received would be 5% Walmart Cash on the hotel element and 2% Walmart Cash on the flight element.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™. For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/. © 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50