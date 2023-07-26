KinderCare Names 2023 Kids Scholarship Winners

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KinderCare Learning Companies®, a leading provider of early childhood education and child care, today announced the 2023 KinderCare Kids Scholarship recipients, each receiving a $5K scholarship to pursue or continue their college education at an accredited two- or four-year university.

“At KinderCare, we give children confidence for life. Our scholarship program continues the investment we made in these students as young children and will help further support them as they earn a degree in higher education,” said Paul Thompson, President of KinderCare Learning Companies. “Every day in programs across the country, we support young children as they start their academic journey. It’s an honor to recognize some of the hundreds of thousands of KinderCare children we’ve nurtured over the past half a century as they pursue their next chapter.”

The 21 2023 KinderCare Kids Scholarship Fund recipients included 11 first-time winners and 10 students who have received the award before.

Christian Bryant-Vonheeder of Hillsboro, Ore., Oregon State University

Brooklyn Cessna of Beaverton, Ore., University of Southern California

Sophya Childress of Corvallis, Ore., Portland State University

Corbin Frias of Beaverton, Ore., Oregon State University

Sarah Jaquay-Bulava of Crystal Lake, Ill., University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Evan Judd of Broomfield, Colo., Colorado State University

April Kelly of Edgewater Park, N.J., California State University, Northridge

Anh Khan of Clackamas, Ore., University of Portland

Shane Kreger of Eugene, Ore., University of Oregon

Spencer Krussman of Hillsboro, Ore., Pacific University

Dylan Kubek of Oswego, Ill., Saint Louis University

Christian La Jeuness of St. Louis, Mo., Saint Louis University

Andrew Langpap of Corvallis, Ore., Savannah College of Art & Design

Katelyn Livermore of Tualatin, Ore., Oregon State University

Cory Marleau of Portland, Ore., University of Portland

Haile Miller of Tualatin, Ore., University of Oregon

Tristan Nicolson of Eugene, Ore., Oregon State University

Nitham Selvanathan of Portland, Ore., University of California, Davis

Rachel Sherman of Eugene, Ore., University of Oregon

Lydia Wainwright of Ridgefield, Wash., George Fox University

Whitney Warth of Gresham, Ore., Oregon Health & Science University

Since establishing the fund in 2019 to commemorate KinderCare’s 50th birthday, KinderCare has awarded nearly 100 scholarships.

Applications for the 2024-2025 school year will open in November. Former recipients are encouraged to re-apply, as the program is renewable. Eligible applicants must be enrolled for the 2024-2025 school year in an accredited two- or four-year college. Scholarship recipients will be notified in June 2024. To learn more, visit KinderCare.com.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; For work, wherever employees work, offering customized employer-supported child care benefits at more locations than any other provider, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.