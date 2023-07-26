DoorDash Launches Back-to-School Deals Hub, Featuring Up to 30% Off on School Supplies, Lunch Staples and More

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer is in full swing, and while we’re still making memories at summer camp, enjoying backyard barbecues, beach days and enjoying long-awaited vacations, Back-to-School is right around the corner. Whether you’re ready to ace Back-to-School shopping or you’ve got that summertime sadness, DoorDash is the ultimate, all-in-one tool to combat the chaos of Back-to-School and help parents and students stay organized and prepared for the entire school year. On July 26, DoorDash is launching its first-ever immersive Back-to-School hub, featuring deals on Back-to-School staples across retail and grocery.

From the list to the lunchbox, parents can get everything they need with DoorDash’s Back-to-School hub, providing streamlined shopping and deals all in one place, and arriving at their doorstep in under an hour on average. During Back-to-School on DoorDash, users will be able to access nationwide offers from beloved brands such as ALDI, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Staples, Walgreens, and more, delivering convenience for the entire school year.

Below are just a sample of the best deals to help you get ahead of the class, only on DoorDash*:

20% off orders $20+, up to $15 off at Staples with code: SCHOOL23 from July 20 - August 13

30% off orders $35+, up to $15 off at Walgreens with code: BACK2SCHOOL30 from July 20 - August 13

20% off orders $20+, up to $15 off at DICK’S Sporting Goods with code: SCHOOL23 from July 20 - August 13

20% off $75+, max $20 (new customers receive 30% off $50+, max $30) at ALDI from August 14 - September 3

20% off $75+, max $20 (new customers receive 30% off $60+, max $25) at Sprouts Farmers Market from August 14 - September 3

30% off orders $35+, up to $15 off at Rite Aid from August 28 - September 3

$5 off orders $20+ at Wawa from August 22 - September 4

*Terms and conditions apply to all offers.

Plus, shoppers can stay tuned on socials for a major, first-of-its-kind deal with Staples! Starting August 7 through August 13, DoorDash users can access up to 50% off of orders with a special discount of $20 off orders $40+. The promo code will be revealed via @staplesstores on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on August 7.

“Our immersive Back-to-School hub features a broad range of essentials to make this stressful time for families more convenient than ever. From school supplies, to pantry essentials, to everything in between, DoorDash has deals on nearly everything to help students start the school year on the right foot,” says Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash. “We’re excited to provide our Back-to-School hub for the first-time ever, allowing parents school shopping that fits into their routine with next-level convenience and super relevant selection. With DoorDash, families nationwide can order school supplies from any store, anytime they need it, all year long.”

Plus, in celebration of Back-to-School, DoorDash rounded up top order data from last year’s Back-to-School season, showcasing what parents (and kids) want most to make the grade. Check out the top ten lists below.

Top ordered retail items on DoorDash during Back-to-School 2022, from August 1, 2022 through September 6, 2022, showcase that old school is new school, as students are still looking for items that might remind us of our own Back-to-School lists way back when.

Top ordered retail items on DoorDash during Back-to-School 2022 (8/1/22 - 9/6/22)

Pre Sharpened #2 Pencils, Pack of 12 3-Ring Binder Disinfecting Wipes Teal Spiral Notebook Colored Pencils, Pack of 12 Blue 2-Pocket Paper Folder Washable School Glue, 4 oz. Composition Book, Wide Ruled Gel Pens, Assorted Colors Plastic Pencil Box

While the tried and true schooltime favorites remain on the list of pantry and lunchtime must-haves, interesting grocery items ordered during Back-to-School 2022 show that kids are looking to spice up the school year with spicy food options, and parents are prepping for sick days with chicken noodle soup.

Top ordered grocery items on DoorDash during Back-to-School 2022 (8/1/22 - 9/6/22)

Bananas Avocados Plums Whole Milk Jalapeño Peppers Broccoli Chicken Noodle Soup Shredded Cheese Blend Chocolate Chip Cookies Boxed Macaroni and Cheese

Between school, activities, and homework, it's important for students to fuel up, no matter their age. From snacktime staples like cheddar baked crackers, applesauce and string cheese to surprising new favorites like Australian chocolate biscuits, families are seeking new snacks to add to their repertoire.

Top snacks ordered on DoorDash during Back-to-School 2022 (September 2022 - June 2023)

Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Saltine Crackers Potato Chips Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers Pizza-Flavored Crackers Peanut Butter Wafers Australian Chocolate Biscuits Applesauce Mozzarella String Cheese

No matter what’s on your list, DoorDash is helping to make Back-to-School as easy as ABC. Check out the Back-to-School hub at doordash.com/back-to-school-delivery.

