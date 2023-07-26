Desktop Health and Carbon Partner to Bring Flexcera™ Family Resins to the Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform

As part of new collaboration, Desktop Health's premium Flexcera™ family of resins will be available to users of Carbon 3D printers, enabling more patients to take advantage of digital dentures and other dental restorations that are strong, life-like, and deliver exceptional performance at an affordable price. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURLINGTON, Mass. & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Health™, a brand of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), and Carbon®, two leaders in the oral health additive manufacturing space, have validated Flexcera™ Smile Ultra+ for use on the Carbon platform, expanding access to the innovative nanoceramic resin to hundreds of high-volume dental labs around the globe.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ delivers exceptional strength, life-like aesthetics, and long-term performance that is revolutionizing digital dentistry with permanent 3D-printed restorations, including dentures, crowns, bridges, veneers, and more. This breakthrough material represents more than three years of research and development and leverages proprietary long-chain chemistry to deliver exceptional performance in dental prosthetics. The highly-versatile material, one of several Flexcera brand resins available today, can be used to quickly produce customized permanent or temporary solutions.

“Demand for our superior Flexcera family of resins has been overwhelming in the marketplace,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “This is the first time we’re making our proprietary resin available to another 3D hardware provider. We’re delighted to work with Carbon, which is widely respected in the dental lab community.”

“Our customers continue to lead the charge in converting the industry from analog to digital dentures. Collectively, they have produced hundreds of thousands of dentures on our platform, but this represents only a small percentage of all dentures made, as we are still in the early innings of 3D printed dentures,” said Phil DeSimone, Office of the CEO, Carbon. “We remain dedicated to helping labs meet the growing needs of the industry and are thrilled to offer Flexera Smile Ultra+ to our customers. The materials are highly regarded in the market and are a natural fit within our portfolio.”

Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health, added, “We are excited to provide the dental community access to the outstanding aesthetic and strength benefits of Flexcera through our partners at Carbon.”

Flexcera™ Smile Ultra+ is for permanent, printable smiles. It's a next-generation hybrid nanoceramic resin FDA 510(k) Class II cleared for a wide range of permanent and temporary dental restorations including teeth for dentures, crowns, inlays, onlays, bridges, veneers, and full, monolithic and partial dentures. Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is currently available in the US, and will soon be available in the EU.

Later this year, Carbon and Desktop Health also plan to release Flexcera Base™, adding an additional denture material with exceptional fracture resistance to Carbon's material portfolio.

To learn more about Flexcera Smile Ultra+ and the Flexcera family of resins, visit TeamDM.com/Flexcera

About Carbon®

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon’s production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com and follow Carbon on LinkedIn.

About Desktop Health

Desktop Health, a healthcare brand within the Desktop Metal portfolio, delivers trusted additive manufacturing and material technologies that improve patient lives. For 20+ years, Desktop Health’s high-accuracy 3D printers and premium biocompatible materials have produced regulatory-approved dental, medical, and biofabrication solutions. For more on Desktop Health, visit www.desktophealth.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.