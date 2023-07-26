Util Launches New, AI-Driven Universal Impact and SDG for Fixed Income Offering in Collaboration with ICE

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Util, the award-winning provider of evidence-based sustainability data, today announced its collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), to launch its new SDG for Fixed Income product. SDG Impact for Fixed Income brings together Util’s SDG impact metrics and ICE’s industry-leading data and linkage capabilities to deliver coverage of over 1.2 million fixed income securities across listed public companies.

“SDG for Fixed Income is the first tangible result of our work with ICE, and is powered by Util’s proprietary, AI-driven Evidence Engine™,” said Mike Goynes, CTO at Util. “The Evidence Engine maps a company’s products to known sustainability concepts using peer-reviewed academic research and provides investors and stakeholders with an evidence-based data set that shows a company's unseen risks and unrealized product value.”

In addition, today Util launches its Universal Impact product, which delivers Util’s proprietary impact data across more asset classes and impact frameworks to enable deeper data analyses, offering consistent, objective, and customizable impact data to support additional use cases and client types.

“Demand for impact investing continues to grow, with 95% of investors surveyed by the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) stating that they plan to maintain or increase their allocations to impact,” said Patrick Wood Uribe, CEO at Util. “While demand is rising, increased regulation and scrutiny of ESG and green investments is causing investors to seek more transparent, objective, and evidence-based data to support their strategies. Interest is also expanding outside of asset managers, with private equity and investment banks seeking reliable insights to assess the value and risk of their portfolio companies.”

Universal Impact builds on the success of Util’s first product, SDG Impact for Public Companies, significantly increasing coverage to enable investors to assess the impact of more than 50,000 public companies across all major indices and exchanges, fixed income, and nearly 4,000 private companies and funds. The expanded offering enables Util’s clients to measure impact across 2,000 sustainability concepts and map to many known sustainability frameworks, including the UN SDGS, SFDR/ EU Taxonomy, GRI, and TNFD, as well as client-defined frameworks to meet their specific ESG goals and investing criteria.

“We found that while the UN SDGs were a helpful starting point, many of our clients were looking to reveal impacts across other frameworks and methodologies, for more than just publicly traded companies,” added Wood Uribe. “Universal Impact is a natural extension of what we do best and enables us to provide our valuable insights to a broader audience.”

Since , Util has leveraged its Evidence Engine™ to map the positive and negative impacts of 50,000+ publicly traded companies to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), attracting asset management clients like PGIM Quantitative Solutions, Danske Bank, and Degroof Petercam, who incorporate Util’s data in portfolio construction, client reporting, regulatory reporting, and other use cases.

About Util

Util is an award-winning provider of sustainability intelligence to financial institutions. Its evidence-driven analytics capture the performance of every publicly listed company in the world and several thousand private companies and funds. The company currently offers two primary products for financial professionals, SDG for Public Equities and Universal Impact. SDG for Public Equities analyzes the impact of more than 50,000 listed companies—of every size, region, and sector—relative to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and thousands of other sustainability concepts, empowering investors to better understand and optimize their real-world impact. Universal Impact expands Util’s evidence-driven insights to cover more asset classes and sustainability frameworks, allowing for deeper and more customized analysis that can be used by a broader audience to support more sophisticated analysis.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

