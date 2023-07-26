Gerber Federal Credit Union Partners with Mahalo Banking to Optimize Digital Banking Capabilities

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fremont, Mi.-based Gerber Federal Credit Union (‘Gerber FCU’ – $225M in assets) has partnered with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides premier online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to offer member-centric features and streamline banking service processes for its members.

Gerber FCU is leveraging Mahalo’s banking platform to simplify the banking experience for members. Users of the credit union platform will be able to access a clean, user-friendly design with mirrored features across the online and mobile banking experiences. Members will be able to more easily join the credit union, onboard and fund their account to quickly begin using the credit union’s services. The credit union will also be able to use Mahalo’s platform to offer a more member-centric design through the neurodiversity features including colorblindness view options and left-handed toggle mode to improve usability.

Tina Spoelman, Senior IT Manager of Gerber FCU, explained, “Our goal was to partner with a mobile and online provider to ensure our members would have the modern services necessary for 21st-century banking. In Mahalo, we found a forward-looking partner who will help us unify the features found within our online and mobile offerings to create a more seamless omnichannel experience. We're also excited to implement Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking™ neurodiversity tools. Ensuring successful platform navigation for those who have visual impairments is an important design aspect that many vendors don't take into consideration, and we are delighted to have a partner that values all member experiences.”

Led by credit union industry natives, the Mahalo Banking platform is designed to intuitively meet the needs of today’s credit unions and their members. The platform is also the industry's first online banking solution that has fully integrated comprehensive neurodiverse functionality to better serve the unique needs of all members. Mahalo’s technology offers modern features, deep core integrations and efficient third-party integrations that allow credit unions to better retain and grow their membership base.

Spoelman added, “We are proud to be working with a forward-looking company like Mahalo that is always imagining how they can transform the future of credit union technology. Not only is their team deeply ingrained in the credit union culture, but they also innately understand our local roots and values. We trust they will be a fantastic partner to help modernize our capabilities and streamline our member services.”

“Many credit unions today are searching for the right partner to advance their banking experience and maintain the competitive edge they need,” said Denny Howell, co-founder and COO of Mahalo. “We are delighted to be chosen to serve as Gerber FCU’s trusted digital banking provider. Our team is looking forward to driving the credit union’s technology innovation and empowering them to surpass their member expectations.”

About Gerber Federal Credit Union

Gerber Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution headquartered in Fremont, Michigan. Gerber FCU provides financial services to residents and employees of Newaygo County and surrounding townships with two branches located in Fremont, Mich. and one in Newaygo, Mich. Visit www.GerberFCU.com for more information.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.