Bregal Partners Announces the Sale of Arcus Hunting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bregal Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investments in consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services, and a part of the Bregal Investments platform, today announced that they have agreed to sell Bregal Partners I portfolio company, Arcus Hunting (“Arcus”). Arcus is the first of six portfolio companies to be sold from Bregal Partners I, a 2013 vintage fund that Bregal Investments announced its intention to realize earlier this year.

Based in Covington, GA, Arcus is an acquisition and organic growth platform that seeks to build a strong portfolio of leading brands in the bowhunting and archery consumables and accessories category. Under its brands, Tink’s®, Dead Down Wind®, Ramcat® Broadheads, Trophy Taker®, and Rack One, Arcus markets and manufactures a range of leading deer lures, attractants, scent control products, broadheads, and archery accessories. Bregal Partners made its investment in Arcus in 2014 through Bregal Partners I.

Lazard served as lead advisor to Bregal Partners and Dechert served as legal advisor.

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a private equity firm with $1.25 billion of committed capital specializing in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services, and is one of several dedicated funds within Bregal Investments, a global platform. Bregal Partners specifically targets new platform investments that generate $5 to $75+ million of EBITDA with an emphasis on partnering with founder-owned companies in its core sectors. Bregal is committed to promoting corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. For more information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com

About Arcus Hunting

