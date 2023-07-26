Fluor awarded engineering, procurement and construction contract for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Project in UK

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Mitsubishi Chemical Group for its SoarnoL™ ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) facility in Saltend Chemicals Park, Hull, United Kingdom. Fluor booked its undisclosed portion of the contract in the second quarter of 2023.

“Fluor values our relationship with Mitsubishi Chemical Group,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. “We are excited to be a part of this important project that will reduce food waste, resulting in decreased methane emissions from landfills and a lower carbon footprint. As we collaborate with our clients to build a better world, this leads to positive societal benefits for people and our planet.”

SoarnoL is a high gas-barrier resin used to produce packaging materials that help extend the flavor and quality of foods, resulting in reduced food waste. In addition, multilayer films containing SoarnoL are certified as highly recyclable in combination with Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s recycling compatibilizer Soaresin™.

Fluor’s scope of work consists of modifications to the existing facility and a new, second production line that will increase capacity by 21,000 tons per year. When completed and operational, the Saltend Chemicals Park EVOH facility will be Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s second largest SoarnoL site in the world.

Mechanical completion is scheduled for summer 2025.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#EnergySolutions