Dalrada’s Energy Services’ Subsidiary Licenses its Intellectual Property and Technical Knowledge to Pando Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), an innovative company focused on global transformative environmental advancements to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, today announced that its energy subsidiary, Dalrada Energy Services, has licensed its intellectual property and sustainable energy technical knowledge to Pando Infrastructure.

In a move further expanding Dalrada’s energy sustainability efforts, the company approved Pando’s acquisition of specific assets pertaining to the right of sales including intellectual property, methods of implementation, and fulfillment of current and future project opportunities.

Pando provides engineering expertise and software integration for clients while providing scalable project opportunities and better pathways of funding to deliver comprehensive and robust energy services offerings. Tom Giles, former President of Dalrada Energy Services, joined Pando as a partner due to his energy sector and business development experience and his ability to connect multiple aspects of complex energy products.

“Pando Infrastructure is extremely excited about continuing its partnership with Dalrada to sell the highest quality heat pumps and chillers in the market as part of our ECM approach,” said Giles. He continued, “It’s extremely important to our team that we did this in a way that allows us to transition the Dalrada Energy Services clients and prospects to Pando, but at the same time, bring more resources and options to clients. Things like financing projects becomes much easier and smoother with Pando as a privately-held organization. The desire and capital ready to be poured into sustainable infrastructure projects are higher than ever. For instance, the Inflation Reduction Act alone contains $400 billion that is being directed to clean energy projects. By creating value across the entire ecosystem—from banks to direct lenders to owner-operators, industrial plants and universities, Pando eliminates these inconsistencies and creates trust across the entire network.”

Dalrada and Pando expect the ongoing partnership to strengthen business synergies, ultimately propelling both companies to new heights within the energy and sustainability markets.

“Dalrada’s agreement with Pando Infrastructure allows for the consolidation of our advanced suite of energy products and services together with Pando’s unique end-to-end support to drive projects and help clients reach their corporate sustainability goals,” according to Brian Bonar, Dalrada CEO and Founder. “We look forward to collaborating with Pando’s expert team to design, build, finance, and manage innovative ways to implement proven ESG and energy management strategies that are specifically tailored to client needs.”

With the right of sales, Dalrada will be able to focus more intently on building and manufacturing its advanced climate technology machinery, most notably, the company’s heat pumps, while Pando will become a leading global supplier of heat pumps and other climate-friendly products from Dalrada.

Pando will continue to work alongside its preferred network of business partners, bringing together engineering and design experts as well as finance solutions to grow client businesses and help them meet their sustainability goals.

News of the right of sales follows Dalrada’s recent announcement of the company’s new Las Vegas-based heat pump showroom and demonstration site.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to positively impact people, businesses, and the planet. The company owns and operates a global group of clean energy, advanced technology, and precision manufacturing companies and produces disruptive technology products and services that mitigate the negative impact of climate change.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries and governments. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Spain, and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, CA headquarters. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Pando Infrastructure

Pando Infrastructure creates end-to-end energy service solutions for its clients. The company integrates proven engineering expertise and software integration while providing scalable project opportunities. Pando brings together industry leaders from the energy and sustainability markets and works with design, engineering, and finance specialists to help grow client businesses.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices strategically located in the U.S., including New York, Philadelphia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.pandoinfrastructure.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.