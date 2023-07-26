onsemi Secures $1.95B in Supply Agreements with Leading Solar Inverter Manufacturers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced it has secured $1.95B in long-term supply agreements (LTSAs) for its intelligent power technologies with leading global manufacturers of solar inverters, contributing to onsemi’s position as the number one power semiconductor supplier in this rapidly growing market.

By offering superior die technology with optimized and customized module design and packaging, onsemi enables solar inverter providers to compete on time-to-market, product development, supply resilience and robust quality assurance. With these benefits, the company has signed LTSAs with eight of the top 10 solar inverter suppliers, emphasizing the reputation onsemi has earned as a trusted industry partner.

“Solar power has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets and offers the most cost-competitive source for large-scale renewable energy installations,” said Asif Jakwani senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “With onsemi’s intelligent power technologies, customers can achieve greater efficiency and power density to capture and save as much energy from the sun as possible to advance our common mission towards a more sustainable future.”

Solar inverters convert Direct Current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels to grid-compatible Alternating Current (AC). In the conversion process, some energy is lost as heat. onsemi’s technology enables solar inverters – ranging from utility to residential – applications to be smaller, lighter, and more efficient, which minimizes energy loss and can reduce the overall system cost.

