Sarcos Awarded Artificial Intelligence Contract by Air Force Research Laboratory

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities, announced today the award of an expanded contract (FA8750-22-C-1005) from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for continued development of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven methods and techniques that autonomously control a Heterogeneous Sensing Network (HSN).

As part of the AFRL contract, Sarcos is developing a collaborative sensing solution that enables its Department of Defense (DoD) partners to quickly, accurately, and safely identify, track, and classify time-critical objects using autonomous, heterogeneous sensor networks and AI to improve the operations, safety, data collection, and communication of autonomous platforms, such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

“Sarcos’ unique approach to reinforced learning and AI enables autonomous systems to work together more effectively,” said Dr. Peter Zulch, AFRL. “Sarcos utilizes advanced AI-driven methods and techniques to improve the operations, safety, data collection, and communication of our autonomous platforms.”

The methods developed will harness the power of a myriad of sensor data to create more robust data sets that enable accurate autonomous operations in dynamic and unstructured environments, such as subsea operations and solar panel installations over diverse terrain, and the application for air force systems. The approach models how humans detect and adapt to their surroundings – using the multiple senses of sight, sound, and feel – to make real-time decisions and adjustments to operate effectively in real-world environments.

“This continued work is critical to advancing our AI platform to benefit customers across industries,” said Dr. Denis Gargic, chief technology officer, Sarcos. “The ability to harness and unify the power of sensors to adapt to dynamic inputs in unstructured environments allows for increased accuracy and continued operations despite changing conditions.”

Sarcos Forms New AI-Focused Business Unit to Meet Increased Demand

Software as a service (SaaS) and AI applications for robotics systems are emerging as expected growth drivers for Sarcos. As a result of the demand for autonomous solutions and building on the work derived from multiple, multi-million dollar, multi-year, AI-focused DoD contracts, Sarcos is also announcing the formation of a new Advanced Technologies division to be led by Dr. Garagić, Sarcos’ chief technology officer.

The Advanced Technologies division will work to progress the development and productization of Sarcos' AI and machine learning (ML) software platform for generalizable autonomy. The AI and ML software platform will focus on enabling robots to learn from experience using a success-based learning approach. The AI and ML platform will be designed to be usable across a variety of autonomous systems, including factory robots and drones. Additionally, the division will continue to pioneer new algorithms, models, and techniques to unlock new possibilities in the field of robotics, with a focus on initiatives aimed at pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities for robotics operating in dynamic, unstructured environments which pose unique challenges due to their complex and unpredictable nature.

“Dynamic and unstructured environments present an exciting opportunity for AI innovation,” said Laura Peterson, interim president and CEO, Sarcos. “With Dr. Garagic’s expertise and leadership, our Advanced Technology division is well positioned to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that can excel in unstructured environments, enabling industries to achieve unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness.”

The newly formed division will also collaborate with industry partners, leveraging their domain knowledge and expertise to address market-specific challenges. Sarcos believes this market-led approach will accelerate the adoption of the technology and drive real-world applications fostering growth and innovation within these industries and beyond.

“I am honored to lead this newly formed division at Sarcos alongside some of the brightest minds in AI and ML,” said Dr. Garagic. “I look forward to continued collaboration with my colleagues, peers, industry partners, and others to solve some of the biggest AI challenges and provide solutions that will change the future of work. Together we will push the boundaries of AI in dynamic and challenging unstructured environments and revolutionize the way work gets done.”

For more information on Sarcos and its product portfolio, including solutions benefitting the U.S. Department of Defense, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s AI and ML Platform

Sarcos’ AI and ML platform is being designed to enable robotic systems to learn from experience using a success-based learning approach. The goal is to mimic the core domains of human-level concept/task learning, allowing robots to understand their environment, exhibit reasonable behavior in unforeseen situations, and quickly acquire new skills from new experiences. Unlike existing machine learning algorithms that often require numerous examples to achieve high accuracy, Sarcos’ AI framework seeks to emulate how people can generalize successfully from just a single example. By leveraging what the robot has previously learned, the framework fills in the gaps of unknown scenarios by generating robust and reliable predictions on how the robot should act in any given situation. The advanced AI software platform will revolutionize how businesses operate in dynamic and unstructured operating environments and will empower customers with cutting-edge capabilities and unlock new possibilities for efficiency and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including future collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, future abilities of Sarcos’ AI/ML software, the expected benefits and performance of such software (including the impact of Sarcos’ software on how work is done), market adoption of and demand for the software and its applicability to robotic systems generally. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Sarcos’ management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Sarcos is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Sarcos has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in particular the risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections of those reports entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” for a description of risks facing Sarcos and that could cause actual events, results or performance to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements contained herein. The documents filed by Sarcos with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.