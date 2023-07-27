Hospitality Giant Accor Partners With Phrasee to Create High-Performing Content to Supercharge Campaign Outcomes and Maximize ROI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phrasee, the complete AI content platform for enterprise marketers, and Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe and the sixth largest hospitality company worldwide, are partnering to optimize the hotel group's marketing copy to accelerate engagement and revenue.

"The hospitality industry is extremely competitive, and we are matching the innovation we bring to our hotels to delight customers with enhanced marketing efforts, enabled by Phrasee's generative AI technology," said Marc Lantrok, Accor's vice president of customer engagement, Europe & North Africa. "We are excited to move forward with our partnership with Phrasee as we work toward becoming more data-driven and increasing revenue and engagement for our Accor loyalty program in the UK and French markets, as well as ibis in the UK.”

Accor is using Phrasee to optimize subject lines, tested to drive open and click rates for higher engagement, traffic, and revenue for the specified hotels. The optimized copy will help ensure that Accor brands are at the forefront of customers' minds when they are ready to book. In addition, Phrasee’s platform will guarantee messaging consistency across multiple marketing channels, further boosting customer loyalty with the right messaging at the right time, delivered via the right vehicle.

“Marketers are jumping on the AI bandwagon to create content, but too many are unable to generate content that delivers,” said Parry Malm, Phrasee CEO. “This is not a case of the more, the merrier. The content must be good, meaning it must be on-brand, optimized for performance, and provide the level of safety that enterprise marketers need at scale. Accor’s partnership with Phrasee ensures the hospitality group’s marketing program is backed by a content engine that delivers smarter, data-driven high-performing content to drive customer engagement and ROI and continues to improve as it gleans insights for even greater engagement.”

Looking ahead, Accor will leverage Phrasee technology to ensure the maximum number of campaigns are optimized, driving impact and ROI. Accor will use Phrasee's Language Insights and AI platform to gain customer insights, inform data-driven decisions, and create high-performing, on-brand marketing messages optimized for new and returning hotel guests.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com.

About Phrasee

Phrasee believes in a future where enterprise marketers drive unprecedented results using AI. Phrasee’s AI-powered platform generates the best-performing content at scale and with enterprise-grade controls across digital channels to realize those results and enable customers to compete effectively in this always-on, digital world. Its platform creates, optimizes, and analyzes on-brand marketing content in real-time, proven to drive more clicks, conversions, and revenue across the digital customer journey.

Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world’s leading brands, including Sephora, Sainsbury’s, Currys, Pet Supplies Plus, Novo Nordisk, and Williams Sonoma, all while maintaining their unique brand standards and voice.

For more info, visit phrasee.co.