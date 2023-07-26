Redapt and CoreStack Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Cloud Cost Optimization, Compliance, and Governance Solutions

WOODINVILLE, Wash. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redapt, a leading provider of datacenter integration services, cloud professional services, and cloud resale solutions, today announced it has partnered with CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider. The partnership will offer an integrated solution for cost optimization, compliance, cloud governance, and a well-architected framework. The combined solution aims to provide customers with seamless workload and cost optimization capabilities, leveraging the strengths of both companies.

CoreStack brings its robust cloud governance platform to the partnership, offering comprehensive solutions for cost optimization, governance, security, compliance, and workload automation. Redapt's strength lies in its cloud services organization, with expertise in traditional datacenters and the major cloud hyperscalers, managed FinOps, and managed reserved instance (RI) programs. Together, the companies will empower mutual customers to maximize the value of their cloud investments.

"Our partnership with CoreStack allows us to leverage their powerful cloud governance platform and provide our clients with a comprehensive solution for workload cost optimization, security, and compliance in the cloud," said John Luethe, Managing Partner of Services at Redapt. "By combining our hands-on customer-centric approach with CoreStack's advanced AI-powered capabilities, we can streamline customers' cloud workloads, ensure compliance with industry regulations, and achieve significant cost savings."

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

Redapt has been a system integrator for 25+ years with deep datacenter and cloud workloads expertise. Its professional services range from data and AI to DevOps, App Modernization, cloud migrations, and managed services underlined with an outcome-based, customer-first methodology to address clients' needs.

"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings," said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. "Our collaboration with Redapt allows us to extend the reach of our platform and empower more customers to harness the full potential of the cloud while optimizing their costs and maintaining compliance. We are committed to driving innovation and customer success through this technology partnership."

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace the cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a group of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern over $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Redapt, Inc

Redapt is an end-to-end technology solutions provider bringing clarity to a dynamic technical environment. We help you navigate through challenges and obstacles to accelerate growth. Our expertise spans datacenter infrastructure to cloud implementations, and we bring knowledge and industry experience in all practice areas. For every engagement, we start by learning about your initiatives and requirements to gain better insight and understanding. Then we’ll build a plan together. Constant change means your business must learn to leverage emerging technologies to maintain your competitive advantage or let your competition win. We’re the trusted partner your business needs. Visit www.redapt.com.