Gradiant Partners with SpaceAge Labs to Drive Digital AI Solutions Across Total Water Infrastructure

Gradiant today announced a global partnership with SpaceAge Labs to expand Gradiant’s digital AI solutions for water and wastewater facilities into an integrated offering in total water infrastructure. (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced a global partnership with SpaceAge Labs (SAL), a Singapore-headquartered digital technology company focused on water and wastewater distribution systems. By leveraging SAL’s core expertise in water distribution networks and assets, the collaboration will expand Gradiant’s digital AI solutions for water and wastewater facilities into an integrated offering in total water infrastructure. The partnership results in a differentiated and complete solution for industrial and municipal clients around the world.

Gradiant will adopt SAL’s proprietary technology hydroEye AI, a cloud-based AI digital twin technology that provides real-time visibility of water, wastewater, and stormwater networks through intuitive web and mobile dashboards. The data intelligence offered by the combined solution will enable public and private sector clients to perform predictive maintenance by detecting events in the distribution network before they occur, identify the source of the events, and take action to proactively resolve issues.

“Gradiant’s leadership in industrial water and proven digital AI solutions, together with SAL’s expertise in water distribution systems, will deliver innovative solutions to our global base of industrial and municipal clients in a holistic and integrated approach,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “We are committed to delivering AI-powered automation, predictive maintenance, and operations optimization using machine learning algorithms and data analytics in a complete and integrated platform that no one else can offer.”

SAL’s technologies will complement Gradiant’s SmartOps digital AI solution, an integrated platform for plant performance optimization and asset management. The efficiency and productivity of facilities are improved by identifying areas needing attention and proactively predicting the likelihood of future events, such as the need for cleaning or replacement of membranes and equipment.

“We are thrilled to establish this global strategic partnership as we combine our state-of-the-art AI and IoT devices with Gradiant’s industry-leading digital solutions in water and wastewater treatment,” said Deepak Pitta, CEO of SAL. “This synergy enables the digital transformation for industrial and municipal end-users and harnesses the power of AI to protect and optimize water and wastewater assets.”

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 900 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

About SpaceAge Labs

SpaceAge Labs is an IoT/AI company that combines deep technology and domain expertise to provide cutting edge solutions that improve efficiency, sustainability and compliance for industrial and municipal clients. The company’s expertise lies in combining real-time sensor data, AI/ML algorithms, precise GNSS data, and advanced geospatial analysis to monitor and optimize performance of distributed assets. Clients include PUB (Singapore’s National Water Agency), Xylem, Severn Trent, Detectronic, and DHI. Learn more at spaceage-labs.com.