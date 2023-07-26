Nylas Partners With Master of Code Global to Deliver Cutting Edge Email, Scheduling, and Conversational AI Chat Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today announced its partnership with Master of Code Global, a global leader in Conversational AI development services. Under the terms of the partnership, organizations will now be able to receive comprehensive access to email, scheduling, and conversational AI chat solutions so companies and their developers can reduce development time, deliver a better customer experience, and decrease costs at scale.

The combination of Nylas and Master of Code Global allows businesses to more effectively meet their customers where they are, which is increasingly within email and chat communication channels. According to a report from the Radicati Group, more than 347 billion emails are sent and received each day. At the same time, Tidio found that 88% of users have had at least one conversation with a chatbot over the last year.

“Business leaders are increasingly able to see a clear connection between developer productivity, customer satisfaction, and ROI. As a result, innovative and developer-friendly solutions such as APIs are becoming core components of the modern developer toolkit,” said Jesse Ervin, Chief Revenue Officer at Nylas. “We’re excited to help Master of Code Global deliver reliable, secure, and high-value solutions to their customers and tap into that modern developer toolkit to create efficient development cycles for email, scheduling, and chat solutions.”

As developers seek more frictionless building experiences, the use of APIs continues to climb. In their 2023 State of Developer Experience report, Nylas found that 86% of developers surveyed said they expect their usage of APIs to increase over the next 12 months.

“We’re excited to partner with Nylas to deploy a unique combination of communication APIs and conversational AI solutions. By enabling Nylas APIs with any existing chatbot framework or enterprise application we can significantly reduce complexity and empower developers to ship faster,” said Dmytro Hrytsenko, Founder & CEO of Master of Code. “Our collaboration signifies our shared commitment to combining innovative technologies and user-friendly solutions to drive growth in a rapidly evolving developer-centric landscape.”

For more information on Master of Code’s innovative conversational solutions, visit www.masterofcode.com.

To learn more about the Nylas partner program visit https://www.nylas.com/partners/.

Visit www.nylas.com to learn more and to connect up to 10 accounts with no credit card information required.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Master of Code Global

Master of Code Global is an acknowledged leader in providing AI-powered conversational customer support and commerce solutions, embedding Generative AI with messaging, mobile application, and web technologies. Founded in 2004, the Master of Code Global team comprises over 250 people with development centers across North America and Europe. The company’s projects have supported more than +1 billion users at leading companies such as T-Mobile, Aveda, Jo Malone, LivePerson, Esso, and Burberry.

Learn more at www.masterofcode.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.