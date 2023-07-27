Epic Charter Schools Taps PowerSchool to Support Personalized Learning and Data Modernization Initiatives

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Epic Charter Schools (Epic) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma selected PowerSchool LearningNav and PowerSchool ContentNav, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, and Connected Intelligence K-12 by PowerSchool to support its efforts in creating more personalized, data-driven instruction for students. Alongside Epic’s existing PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Student Analytics, PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Performance Matters, and PowerSchool Special Programs products, these new tools will provide Epic staff with additional data-driven insights and capabilities to create more personalized learning opportunities for students.

“We believe adding PowerSchool's ContentNav, LearningNav, and Connected Intelligence K-12 products into our operations will help give time back to our educators so they can focus on what they do best – delivering quality instruction to our students,” said Beth Powell-Wehling, Executive Director of Educational Technology, Epic Charter Schools. “We’re excited our educators will soon have access to PowerSchool’s robust repository of learning materials within ContentNav and the successful learning outcomes it will help generate.”

Unveiled earlier this year as new additions to PowerSchool’s technology portfolio, LearningNav and ContentNav are designed to support educators by creating tailored learning curriculums for students. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, LearningNav helps educators create and assign personalized learning pathways for students. Specifically, it helps educators create multiple choice questions personalized to each student's competency level to assist in instruction and measure progress against learning goals. Once implemented into Epic's operations, LearningNav will help educators track students’ progress throughout their personalized curriculum in real-time, including key learning milestone achievements or new challenge areas.

ContentNav is PowerSchool’s content and learning objective repository. As the database driving LearningNav’s AI-based recommendations, ContentNav features high-quality, pre-approved content such as district-created materials, curated partnership content, and open education resources.

Once fully implemented, Epic will have access to ContentNav’s full repository of district-approved, standards-aligned content – including materials from newly announced content partners:

Propello: Digital standards-aligned curriculum, labs, assignments, and assessments — with built-in language translations, leveled text, and more — that educators can personalize to meet the learning needs of each student.

Move This World: Exclusively designed social and emotional curriculum for schools and districts.

Learning Hub: Math, ELA, Science, and Social Studies content in short bite-size lessons that span K-12 and are aligned to each individual state’s standards.

As the first fully managed data as a service (DaaS) platform for K-12 education, Connected Intelligence K-12 will help Epic’s data modernization initiatives districtwide. Through the platform’s ability to create robust data ecosystems with stringent data security, governance, and privacy protocols, Connected Intelligence K-12 will help eliminate data silos by aggregating disparate data sources – including SIS, learning management system (LMS), HR, and finance data – into PowerSchool’s fully managed, secure platform. Connected Intelligence K-12 will also enable Epic to house all of their historical data from any source system.

Epic is a free, public, online charter school for grades Pre-K-12th. Epic serves over 40,000 students across 77 Oklahoma counties and is fully accredited by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the AdvancED Accreditation Commission. Epic’s One-on-One program provides blended-learning instruction to students, featuring multiple curriculum options and face-to-face interaction with an Oklahoma Certified Teacher. In addition to Epic’s One-on-One program, Epic Blended Learning Centers provide students with dedicated hubs for accessing online curriculum, opportunities to participate in supervised learning activities, and offer food services under one roof.

