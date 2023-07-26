Early Childhood Educators ratify first collective agreement at Fort Townshend Childcare Co-op

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Childhood Educators and support staff represented by CUPE Local 4554-02 at Fort Townshend Child Care Co-op have ratified their first Collective Agreement, according to the bargaining unit’s representative. The agreement provides improvements to sick leave, stat holidays, and vacation allowance. Early years staff will also receive a $0.60/hr wage bump, bringing their pay over what’s provided for in the recent Federal-Provincial bilateral funding agreement for childcare.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of this group’s first ever-round of bargaining,” said CUPE National Representative Nicole Dunphy. “We’re proud of the gains in this agreement and look forward to continuing to make improvements for workers in the childcare sector in NL.”

