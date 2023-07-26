Ecolomondo Concludes an Amending Agreement With Export Development Canada (EDC)

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecolomondo Corporation (TSXV: ECM) (OTC: ECLMF) (the “Company” or “Ecolomondo”), a cleantech company specializing in the commercialization of its Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”) proprietary recycling technology and the global deployment of TDP turnkey facilities, is pleased to announce that it has concluded an Amending Agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to its original loan agreement (“Loan”) with Export Development Canada (“EDC”).

The original Loan was for an amount of $32.1 million in project financing with EDC, executed on April 3, 2019, to finance the construction of the Company’s first of its kind new turnkey thermal decomposition facility in the Town of Hawkesbury, Ontario (the “Hawkesbury facility”) that will process end-of-life tires to produce re-usable resources.

The Amending Agreement allows for the postponement of principal and interest payments to September 29, 2023 as the Company continues to work through the final steps to bring the new Hawkesbury TDP facility to commercial operations.

The Hawkesbury TDP facility initially started testing of its thermal equipment in January 2023 with an initial payload of 1,600 lbs and gradually increased to reach the optimal payload goal of 15,000 lbs per production cycle of each reactor. During this time, the Company’s technical teams continued their work to improve efficiency and ensure the safety of the TDP process and the plant.

The Hawkesbury TDP facility is now capable of processing industrial quantities of end-of-life tires and from them produce industrial quantities of sustainable oil, gas and recovered carbon black.

“This Amending Agreement confirms EDC’s continued support of the Hawkesbury TDP turnkey plant and of Ecolomondo, an innovative Canadian cleantech,” says Eliot Sorella, Ecolomondo’s Chairman & CEO.

About Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation is a Canadian cleantech company that prides itself after its proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology TDP which is headquartered in Québec, Canada. It has a 25-year history and during this time has been focused on its development of its technology and the deployment of TDP turnkey facilities. TDP recovers high value re-usable commodities from scrap tire waste, notably rCB, oil, syngas, fiber and steel. Ecolomondo expects to be a leading player in the cleantech space and be an active contributor to the global circular economy. Ecolomondo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:ECM). To learn more, visit www.ecolomondo.com

About the Hawkesbury Plant – A 2-Reactor TDP Facility

The Hawkesbury facility building is 46,200 sq.ft and has an impressive indoor clearance of 28 feet. It is state-of-the-art and houses 4 main production departments, tire shredding, thermal decomposition, recycled carbon black refining and oil fractionation. Once fully operational, this facility is expected to process a minimum of 14,000 metric tons of tire waste per year and produce 5,300 metric tons of recovered carbon black, 42,700 barrels of oil, 1,800 metric tons of steel, 1,600 metric tons of process gas and 850 metric tons of fiber.

About the Shamrock Project – A 6-Reactor TDP Facility

Processing capabilities for the Shamrock facility is projected at 42,000 metric tons per year of end-of-life tires, yielding approximately 15,900 metric tons of recovered carbon black, 128,100 barrels of oil, 5,400 metric tons of steel, 2,550 metric tons of fiber and 4,800 metric tons of syngas; roughly three times the size of the Company’s Hawkesbury (Ontario) plant output. Facility construction is expected to begin by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 with completion expected by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Projected cost to build is approximately US $93 million.

Our Mission, Vision & Strategy

Ecolomondo’s mission is to be a contributing participant in a dynamic Circular Economy and to increase shareholder value by producing and supplying large quantities of recovered resources to be re-used in the manufacture of new products.

Ecolomondo’s vision is to be a leading producer and reseller of recovered resources by building and operating TDP facilities, strategically located in industrialized countries, close to feedstock, labor and offtake clients.

Our strategy is to become a major global builder and operator of TDP turnkey facilities, for now specializing in the processing of ELTs. Our intent is to expand aggressively in North America and Europe. Our experience and modular technology should help us get there faster and better. We plan to keep performing ongoing research and development to ensure that Ecolomondo remains technologically advanced.

ISO Certification

The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 certification of its Integrated Management System (IMS), which acknowledges Ecolomondo’s commitment for quality, environmental impact and health and safety at work.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

On the social aspect the Company plans to measure global health and safety, injury rate and gender diversity, and finally in the corporate governance aspect, the Company is measuring ethics and anticorruption, ESG reporting and board independence.

About TDP

The TDP process is technically proven and more advanced than most other pyrolysis technologies. Over the years, our Technological teams were able to overcome all uncertainties that plagued most competitors especially in these areas: pre-filtration, reactor cooling, reactor rotation, water recycling, processing of rCB, (hydrocarbon removal), mass monitoring, heat curve development, humidity and water removal, safety testing, system automation, emissions control and monitoring.

TDP is Environmentally Friendly – CO 2 Reduction

By producing rCB, TDP reduces GHG emissions by 90% versus the production of virgin carbon black. The production of rCB at the Hawkesbury and Shamrock facilities are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 22,400 and 67,200 tons per year, respectively.

