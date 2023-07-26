ESFI Launches SNAP Campaign for Communities At-Risk of Home Fires

This infographic educates consumers about the steps to take to prevent cooking fires. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This infographic reminds consumers to test their smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly, and buy a new device every ten years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This infographic reminds consumers to test their smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly, and buy a new device every ten years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) is launching a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) campaign to provide local agencies with resources to educate lower-income citizens who utilize their services. A study conducted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in September 2019 found that higher state fire death rates were correlated with larger percentages of people who have incomes below the poverty line, among other demographic factors.

The materials created for the campaign highlight the leading causes of home fires:

Smoke Alarm Safety Tips This infographic reminds consumers to test their smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly, and buy a new device every ten years. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of a home, outside every sleeping area, and ten feet away from cooking areas.

Fire Safety in the Kitchen This infographic educates consumers about the steps to take to prevent cooking fires. Always stay in the kitchen when cooking, and never disable smoke alarms. Double-check and make sure all appliances are turned off when finished cooking.

Electrical Safety Dos This infographic urges consumers to install carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms. Also, plug appliances directly into the wall and never use damaged electrical cords. Lastly, extension cords are temporary solutions and shouldn’t be used on large appliances.



ESFI was awarded a Fire Prevention & Safety Grant (FP&S) from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) for fiscal year 2021. ESFI has used the funding to develop a multi-faceted home fire safety awareness campaign that targets at-risk communities to reduce the number of home fire-related injuries and deaths through community risk reduction.

This is the seventh FEMA FP&S grant award ESFI has received. Funding from previous grants has allowed the Foundation to develop and implement a comprehensive home fire safety awareness campaign to educate at-risk communities about home fire hazards. These home fire safety awareness programs have equipped consumers with the knowledge to help prevent home fires throughout the year, focusing primarily on the leading causes of home fires.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and the workplace. For more information, visit esfi.org.