New Kentucky Virtual Academy Opens as Part of the Cloverport Independent School District

CLOVERPORT, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kentucky Virtual Academy, a program of Cloverport Independent School District, will officially open its virtual doors for the Fall 2023 semester. The new school will open Aug. 9, providing a flexible learning model dedicated to inspiring and empowering Kentucky students through personalized, at-home learning with state-certified teachers. The school is open to all Kentucky residents in grades K-11 regardless of their location; and like other public schools, is tuition-free.

“Offering a new virtual academy is incredibly exciting and something that we feel is a needed option for students and families in Kentucky,” said Keith Haynes, superintendent of the Cloverport Independent School District. “In partnership with StrideK12, we are transforming the structure of traditional education to best fit every student and teacher we serve.”

Kentucky students entering grades K-11 for the 2023-24 school year are eligible to enroll now in Kentucky Virtual Academy (KYVA) for classes beginning in August. Grade 12 will be added the following school year. The school also offers a career and college readiness program to help students gain significant advantages and guide them on their future career paths.

Kentucky Virtual Academy’s core subjects will include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning, and support from licensed Kentucky teachers in an environment designed to accommodate various paces of online learning. Students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits, internships, or other specialized needs. Whether their KYVA high school diploma leads them directly to the workplace, to the military or to higher education, students will be equipped with the skills they need to succeed once they get there.

Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is now open. To learn more about Kentucky Virtual Academy, visit kyva.k12.com.

