Introducing the Clumsy Crew: Stride Esports Launches New Mini-Game

The Clumsy Crew is the first mini-game from Stride Esports, an online gamer space offering a variety of educational, creative, and competitive outlets. Clumsy Crew players will dodge obstacles, outlast their opponents, slow down rivals, and scale new heights as they earn points in each round, with the highest-scoring player being crowned the champion at the end of all phases.

“The Clumsy Crew is a great complement to our educational content and competitive gameplay arenas. As in any learning environment, there’s great value in letting learners cut loose a little with some friendly competition,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Stride, Inc. “ Just as Stride has been on the cutting edge of education for over twenty years, Stride Esports strives to lead the way at the intersection of gaming and learning.”

A division of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – the leading provider of online and blended education programs – Stride Esports offers creative and competitive gameplay, all with education and social skill building at its heart. In the platform’s Minecraft worlds, students explore historical periods and natural habitats, including ancient Rome and Egypt, colonial-era Virginia, and the depths of Earth’s oceans. Stride Esports also hosts tournaments in a number of popular titles throughout the year, including Minecraft builds, Fortnite Battle Royale Duos, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

The world of competitive, organized video gaming engages more than 530 million fans worldwide. Stride Esports offers endless opportunities and benefits for its participants, including skill building, career exploration, and college scholarships. Whether a seasoned pro or a player new to the world of online gaming, Stride Esports offers a safe environment for like-minded players of all levels to connect with a vibrant community.

To get started with Clumsy Crew and all that Stride Esports has to offer, visit https://stride.gg/minecraft.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.