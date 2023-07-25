Electric Power Systems Selected as Electric Aviation Battery Provider for Elfly’s Cutting-Edge Research Seaplane Demonstrator

Electric Power Systems (EP Systems) has been selected as the battery provider for Elfly’s highly anticipated all-electric seaplane. Elfly’s ‘Noemi’ (No Emissions) all-electric seaplane is designed for 200-kilometer air journeys. (Photo: Business Wire)

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH 2023 — Electric Power Systems (EP Systems), a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions, today announced it has been selected as the battery provider for Elfly’s highly anticipated all-electric seaplane.

The companies announced their partnership for the research demonstrator program today at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, where both companies are participating. Under the terms of the agreement, EPS will deliver its EPiC battery line for the initial demonstration to incorporate upgradable energy solutions.

Elfly has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative aimed at developing an amphibious plane with the projection of having 15 to 20 Noemi (No Emissions) passenger-ready crafts by 2030. EPS’s state-of-the-art battery systems have demonstrated unparalleled performance, safety, and longevity, making them an ideal choice for Elfly’s research objectives.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Elfly on its pioneering research project,” said Nathan Millecam, CEO of Electric Power Systems. “We are confident that our advanced battery technology will contribute significantly to the success of the project and we are excited to have been selected.”

Both EPS and Elfly are committed to prioritizing safety, performance, and sustainability in their respective domains. This shared commitment, coupled with their combined expertise and technological prowess, positions the collaboration as a powerful catalyst for accelerating the adoption of electric aviation and revolutionizing travel.

“We are delighted to welcome EPS as an early and important supplier for our first demonstrator,” said Elfly CEO and Founder Eric Lithun. “Their team’s highly relevant experience supporting battery technology on complementary, innovative programs, positions them well for our next-generation seaplane, which we intend to build and fly under our own Air Operator’s Certificate in Norway.”

EPS adds Elfly to a growing list of customers, which includes the FAA, Boeing, Diamond Aircraft, Plana, REGENT, Safran, Supernal, Ampaire, Aura Aero, and VoltAero. The company also provides its electric powertrain system to Boeing’s CAV (Cargo Air Vehicle) and Bell Helicopter’s hybrid Advanced Air Mobility aircraft (Bell Nexus).

About Electric Power Systems

Electric Power Systems (EP Systems) is a leading provider of high-power, scalable powertrains that are certifiable for electrified aviation. It develops energy storage systems, DC fast-charging stations, and electric propulsion products for Aerospace. EP Systems has numerous battery systems currently powering customer flight demonstrator vehicles (e.g., NASA X-57, Bell Nexus, Aurora Flight Sciences Pegasus, Embraer Ipanema, and Boeing CAV). Advanced features produce safer battery systems resulting in a perfect safety record in field. EP Systems is currently partnered with the FAA to certify batteries for general aviation aircraft and will complete its first TSO in 2023. For more information, please visit www.epsenergy.com

About Elfly

The Elfly Group, established in Bergen, Norway in 2018, aims to bring environmentally friendly aviation to Norway initially and then to the rest of the world. Its leading program is a modern-day amphibious aircraft with batteries and two electric engines, inspired by the venerable de Havilland Twin Otter and Grumman’s Mallard. Called ‘Noemi’ (No Emissions), its seaplane is designed for 200-km. air journeys. The prototype (experimental version) of Noemi is being readied for flight in 2025. It will have an unpressurized cabin and be powered by two electric motors with up to 1MW combined output.

Its design is part of a research project, funded by private investors and the Research Council of Norway (RCN).

Elfly is working to obtain certification for its EG1A test vehicle to CS23 Level 4, which will enable the aircraft to evolve up to a 19-seat seaplane. Initially, it will be offered as a business/executive cabin with nine seats, plus luggage; complemented by a VIP layout with six seats. A tourist pleasure flight model with 13 seats, minus baggage, will also be offered. In a nod to its flexible functionality, a cargo version is also planned, plus a medevac version. For more information, visit: www.el-fly.no