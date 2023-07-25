IDE Technologies Secures Contract with CleanEdge Water to Design, Build New Wastewater Treatment Plant in India

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of water treatment solutions, is pleased to announce that CleanEdge Water Pte Ltd. awarded IDE a contract to deliver a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) for a mining industry application in India. CleanEdge Water is a Singapore-based integrated industrial wastewater solutions provider for C&I clients in South East Asia and India on BOOT basis.

The WWTP will be designed to treat 4.0 million liters of challenging brine per day, to reach the optimal recovery rate and availability. IDE’s MAXH2O Desalter was chosen as the best solution for extracting quality product water from the mine’s drainage (reuse) in Rajasthan, India, while producing minimum final brine.

The MAXH2O Desalter is designed to treat varying wastewater qualities as it is, without any required modification. The excess precipitants removal is conducted by releasing sustainable reusable dry Pellets ~90% D.S., without the need for a dewatering stage. This contrasts with other methods that require additional stages (e.g., IX regeneration waste and other sludge streams).

IDE’s MAXH2O Desalter also produces brine with an exceptionally low scaling potential. This minimizes the downtime of the crystallizer and eventually leads to a simplified ZLD scheme and/or operational scheme, as compared to other alternatives.

“We are thrilled to continue our tremendous momentum in bringing innovative wastewater treatment plants to regions in need of clean, potable water,” said Dr. Efrat Miller, VP and Head of the Water Treatment Department and Business Development, IDE. “We are confident CleanEdge Water will reap the many benefits of IDE’s MAXH2O Desalter, an industry-leading solution designed to treat even the toughest water challenges while minimizing brine, upholding our mission to preserve and reuse one of earth’s most precious resources – water.”

The WWTP project will be supplied to CleanEdge Water’s client in Rajasthan, India, in 2024.

For more information on IDE’s large scale projects and advanced, proprietary water treatment solutions, visit www.ide-tech.com.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction, and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers – Municipal and Industrial – on all aspects of water treatment and delivers quality projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com.