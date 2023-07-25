Publix Named on Forbes’ 2023 Best Employers for Women List

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fourth year in a row, Forbes has recognized Publix on its Best Employers for Women list. This year, Publix ranked 133 out of 400 companies and ninth in the retail and wholesale industry.

“Publix is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we celebrate the strengths and contributions each associate brings to our company,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re proud that our associates feel part of a culture where they can grow and thrive.”

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list, visit forbes.com/lists/best-employers-women.

Methodology

More than 60,000 U.S. employees, including over 40,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people, participated in an independent survey. Respondents assessed their companies’ general work environment and topics relevant to women in the workplace, such as career development, parental leave, flexibility, discrimination and pay equity.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,346 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.