Pacific West Partners with Overley’s and Hawkke

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific West, LLC (“Pacific West”), a leading specialized infrastructure and environmental services business, announces investments in Overley’s and Hawkke, following the successful integration of Eagle Remediation & Demolition Services in December 2022. Overley’s and Hawkke are leading providers of environmental remediation, waste management and infrastructure construction services based in Arizona.

This latest partnership provides strong coverage west of the Mississippi with locations in Salt Lake City, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Antonio and now the Phoenix area. It allows the company to continue capitalizing on their expansion strategy in the western U.S. and adds additional environmental and infrastructure service capabilities to Pacific West’s proven operating concept of “locally managed, centrally supported.”

“We are pleased with the addition of Overley’s and Hawkke to the Pacific West family of companies. Pacific West has been listening to our customers who want an expanded presence in Arizona and New Mexico, and we have found the right partner with a significant position in those markets and two great leaders in Dan and Brandon Porter,” said Pacific West CEO, Peter Touesnard. “The Porters have built an incredible business and they share our values of providing great service to customers while looking after team members. We are excited to have the Porters as key members of the Pacific West executive team and investors, look forward to welcoming the dedicated Overley’s and Hawkke employees and continuing to provide superior service.”

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Gilbert, AZ, Overley’s is focused on serving the needs of utilities, industrial manufacturers, municipalities and numerous other customers by providing environmental waste management services to multiple end markets. Hawkke was founded in 2022 and provides environmental remediation and infrastructure construction services to the engineering consulting, municipal and utility industries.

“My brother Brandon and I are excited for the Overley’s and Hawkke teams to join Pacific West and help find new opportunities to expand their reach in environmental and infrastructure services. The Pacific West platform is the right place for us to continue to grow as there is such a great fit in values and service lines,” said Dan Porter, Overley’s and Hawkke owner and now an executive at Pacific West.

James Samuelsen, Principal at Bluejay Capital said, “This is a meaningful step in the expansion at Pacific West. We continue to expand both organically and through strategic partnerships and will target additional combinations in new geographies that fit our criteria. Bluejay welcomes Overley’s and Hawkke to the Pacific West family and looks forward to further growth with our newest partners.”

About Bluejay Capital Partners

Bluejay Capital is an operating partner actively investing in transportation and logistics businesses and those that support that industry. The team is comprised of senior M&A professionals who specialize in improving financial and operational performance. They have more than 120 years of combined experience in transportation and logistics with a proven track record of value creation. www.bluejay-capital.com

About Pacific West

Pacific West is an environmental and infrastructure contracting firm serving the western U.S. since 1988. Recently combined with Eagle Remediation and Demolition and based in Salt Lake City, DFW and San Antonio, the company provides a wide range of services to clients including environmental remediation and emergency response as well as construction of railroad facilities including locomotive fueling, yard air brake networks, wastewater treatment facilities, above and below ground mechanical facilities and security fencing. Additional services include environmental drilling, trenchless pipe activity, vacuum truck resources and a variety of ongoing environmental maintenance services. www.pacwestllc.com