UniVida Medical Centers Transitions to eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to Support Growth and Value-Based Care Model

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that UniVida Medical Centers recently transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to excel at value-based care and streamline operations. UniVida Medical Centers delivers care through collaboration of the highest qualified physicians in the community, leading-edge technology, and education with a focus on preventative care to deliver optimal and personalized patient care.

eClinicalWorks has the technology, infrastructure and innovation that provides the foundation and scalability UniVida needs to support the practice’s strategy plan for the next 10 years. eClinicalWorks offers a unified solution, which allows the practice to integrate their medical centers, population health and corporate operations to provide a higher level of services for their members.

“Before eClinicalWorks, we used a different EHR system to automate and streamline workflows. We moved to the eClinicalWorks Cloud to meet our organizational goals and prepare for future growth,” said, Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, CEO of UniVida Medical Centers. “We have Medicare, ACA and Medicaid lines of business in order to provide clinical services for family members in South Florida Market. With the help of eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR, we are looking forward to expanding our services to Central and North Florida in 2024.”

The eClinicalWorks value-based care initiatives provide UniVida Medical Centers:

Immediate access to external patient data with the first health information search engine, PRISMA, by collating records from specialists, urgent care facilities, hospitals, and primary care providers,

Improve quality and operations by standardizing workflows with HEDIS dashboards,

HEDIS dashboards, Utilize programs such as Chronic Care Management (CCM), Transition Care Management (TCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to provide continuity of care and promote better patient outcomes, and

Ongoing support and a dedicated resource to support the practice’s value-based care journey.

About UniVida Medical Centers

UniVida Medical Centers arose out of the need to improve the quality of medical care in the Miami community. The company is based on delivering optimal and personalized patient care. To achieve excellence in care, the practice focuses on collaboration of the highest qualified physicians in the community, delivery of world class services, leading edge technology, education, and focus on preventative care. Learn more at www.unividamedicalcenters.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.