Loop Media Partners With AssemblyAI To Launch Its AI-Powered Brand Safety Solution

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), the premier streaming television media company for businesses, serving over 2 billion monthly video views across restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, bars, and college campuses, proudly announces the deployment of its AI-Powered Brand Safety Layer to all clients and partners, at no additional cost.

Maintaining brand integrity is of paramount importance for venues that operate free ad-supported streaming television channels. Loop Media now offers state-of-the-art ad detection techniques at scale, ensuring businesses are shielded from inappropriate or competitive advertisements.

"Preserving a business' reputation is paramount," stated Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer of Loop Media. "Traditionally, businesses have not only been burdened with the cost of their television service but have also been compelled to accept all ads displayed without any control."

Loop Media's Brand Safety Layer is a cutting-edge network service that operates seamlessly with any demand-side platform (DSP). Through a partnership with AssemblyAI, Loop Media leverages advanced artificial intelligence models to analyze speech, detect unsuitable content, and identify competitive keywords in advertisements streamed on Loop TV streaming channels.

"Platforms like Loop TV have to process billions of ad requests monthly. Thanks to recent significant advances in AI, Loop TV can now rely on the AI technology AssemblyAI offers, to more effectively and efficiently ensure brand safety and that each advertisement shown on the Loop TV platform aligns with venue brand values," explained Dylan Fox, Founder & CEO at AssemblyAI.

AssemblyAI builds on the latest state-of-the-art AI research to offer production-ready, secure, and scalable AI models for speech recognition, speaker detection, speech summarization, and more. The Company's AI models are used by thousands of breakthrough startups and global enterprises.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States. Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About AssemblyAI

At AssemblyAI, we build AI models and systems that developers and product teams use to ship transformational AI-powered products. As an applied AI company, our mission is to empower app builders to build 10x faster, focus on their specific use cases and user needs, and win market share with a true technology partner. We've raised over $63M in funding from leading investors, including Insight Partners, Accel, and Y Combinator. Learn more at AssemblyAI.com.

