Lynk Demonstrates First-Ever Two-Way Standard Phone Voice Calls by Satellite

Lynk Global, Inc., the world's leading sat2phone telecoms provider, today released the first-ever video of a series of two-way voice calls between standard-mobile-phones connected via satellite. The video shows multiple voice calls using standard mobile phones connected via Lynk's existing satellite-cell-towers in orbit.

Charles Miller, CEO and co-founder of Lynk, stated, “ Carl Sagan once remarked ‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.’ The video we release today underscores Lynk’s commitment to a higher standard.” Miller continued, “ When Lynk completed the first-ever connection from a satellite to a standard phone on Earth in March 2020, we shared video to demonstrate our results to the world. Today we are doing the same for two-way voice calls.”

“ Today’s news goes to the heart of our mission to connect everyone, everywhere,” noted Tyghe Speidel, CTO and co-founder at Lynk. “ With initial service now underway in Palau for SMS messaging, and with other countries to follow this year, the Lynk team is thrilled to demonstrate voice call capabilities. While we continue to prioritize SMS texting service for our MNO partners in the near term, these initial voice call results highlight advancements in our technology and move us a step closer to delivering on our mission,” he continued.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Our service has been demonstrated, and is currently being deployed, in more than 20 countries with >30 MNO commercial service contracts covering >50 countries. Lynk's network, currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, is compatible with every existing mobile phone on the planet. In the future, Lynk will launch voice and mobile broadband services. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.