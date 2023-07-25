MetaSight Diagnostics Emerges from Stealth and Announces Partnership with Maccabi's KSM Research and Innovation Center to Conduct Extensive Metabolomics Research

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaSight Diagnostics, a health technology company creating liquid biopsy diagnostics for early detection of chronic and acute disease that has recently emerged from stealth, today announced their Israeli Multi-Omics Serum Screening study in collaboration with Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Health Services, Israel's leading HMO, has reached a new milestone: the creation of the a comprehensive metabolomics research consisting of hundreds of thousands of de-identified serum samples.

“Our propriety high-throughput and cost-effective mass spectrometry technology enabled generating the world’s largest serum molecular dataset. Integrating this molecular dataset with decades of de-identified electronic health records as well as prospective research, catalyzes the development of accurate non-invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of a wide range of chronic and acute diseases,” said Professor Tomer Shlomi, MetaSight founder and CEO. “Our collaboration with KSM moves us another step closer to creating a cost-effective multi-disease liquid biopsy, a potential game changer for population health globally.”

The liquid biopsy market today mostly centers around oncology genomics. Despite meaningful advancements in liquid biopsies to detect cancer, the prediction and diagnosis of other potentially deadly and debilitating conditions lack accurate, accessible and affordable solutions. MetaSight aims to address this unmet need using its unique mass-spectrometry, multi-omics approach and already has developments spanning chronic liver disease, cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

"This collaboration exemplifies how KSM accelerates Israeli and international innovations that impact global health. KSM's comprehensive longitudinal data combined with its distinctive clinical and data expertise make a real difference to healthcare research and developments worldwide,” said Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM. "Specifically, the advancement and applicability of liquid biopsy are progressing rapidly, holding great promise for medical diagnostics. The remarkable collaboration with MetaSight in this field applies multi-omics research to chronic and common conditions facing patients throughout the world."

MetaSight is conducting this metabolomic research using liquid chromatography- mass spectrometry- (LC-MS) instruments and consumables from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“The collaboration between Maccabi and MetaSight supported by our Thermo Scientific Vanquish liquid chromatography and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometry technology will enable scientific outcomes that have a meaningful and lasting impact on human health – ultimately supporting our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” said Rosy Lee, vice president and general manager, life sciences mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM)

Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) is the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's leading HMO. KSM has unique access to Maccabi's professional abilities and medical knowledge, including a large database of 2.7 million members with 30 years of data collection. KSM's activities throughout a wide range of health areas affecting patients worldwide through several arms. First, an Innovation & Big Data arm, utilizing advanced data sources and AI technologies. Additionally, KSM founded Israel's largest Biobank which has over one million samples collected. KSM also operates a Clinical Research unit, and a highly awarded Epidemiological Research department. KSM leads advanced global health improvements collaborating with well-known researchers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, startups, and tech companies to promote medical breakthroughs, as well as cooperation within the global health ecosystem allowing groundbreaking discoveries and solutions - shaping the future of health. www.ksminnovation.com

About MetaSight Diagnostics

MetaSight Diagnostics, a health technology company, is on a mission to create affordable and precise liquid biopsy diagnostics for early detection of a variety of chronic and acute diseases, utilizing proprietary, cost-effective mass spectrometry technologies (metabolomics, lipidomics and proteomics). The company has created the world’s largest and most comprehensive serum metabolomics dataset linked with Electronic Health Records and is pursuing additional omics. This unprecedented platform is used by MetaSight’s team of experts in analytical chemistry, AI, and medicine to develop and commercialize diagnostic products to improve human health. Visit www.metasightdx.com to learn more.