Gramercy Products and Hasbro Debut the Innovative NERF DOG Glow Line, Available Now Exclusively at PetSmart

SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gramercy Products, a leading consumer product design and manufacturing firm, celebrates ten years of partnership with toy and game company Hasbro by expanding their popular NERF DOG portfolio with the NERF DOG Glow line, which is now available in-store and online exclusively at PetSmart.

NERF DOG introduces an innovation not yet seen in the dog toy aisle with the debut of its NERF DOG Glow collection. With a super-charging portable charging case, NERF DOG Glow is designed to allow you and your dog to stay in the game after dark with highly visible glow toys that have been redesigned for the modern age. The safe and unique portable charge case advances and builds on the glow in the dark toys of the past to make sure the brightness won’t fade on the luminous toys. With additional products set to join later this year, the NERF DOG Glow line now offers six innovations for pet play, day or night:

Nerf Dog Glow Starter Pack (SRP $34.99): Designed to keep playtime going in low light or night, this set comes with a portable charging case to super-charge your glow toys as well as a rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball to keep that game of fetch going after dark!

Designed to keep playtime going in low light or night, this set comes with a portable charging case to super-charge your glow toys as well as a rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball to keep that game of fetch going after dark! Nerf Dog Glow Translucent Blaster (SRP $39.99): The high-powered action launches balls up to 50 feet, without wearing out your arm. Pick up balls “hands-free” using the blaster’s barrel. This blaster comes with a rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball, so that you can stay in the game after sunset. Portable Glow charging case sold separately.

The high-powered action launches balls up to 50 feet, without wearing out your arm. Pick up balls “hands-free” using the blaster’s barrel. This blaster comes with a rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball, so that you can stay in the game after sunset. Portable Glow charging case sold separately. Nerf Dog Glow Launching Duck (SRP $19.99): Designed like a slingshot, this duck launches up to 75 feet! Simply place your thumb in the pocket on the duck's head, pull back the body, and release for launching action. This toy glows brightly in the dark so that you and your dog can keep playing after dark! Portable Glow charging case sold separately.

Designed like a slingshot, this duck launches up to 75 feet! Simply place your thumb in the pocket on the duck's head, pull back the body, and release for launching action. This toy glows brightly in the dark so that you and your dog can keep playing after dark! Portable Glow charging case sold separately. Nerf Dog Glow Squeak Tennis Ball 4-Pack (SRP $9.99): Watch your dog go wild when you send them chasing a Nerf Dog Glow Squeak Tennis Ball! It’s just like their favorite tennis ball - only better, because it glows! Enhanced with a squeaky sound they won’t be able to resist. Four balls included. Portable Glow charging case sold separately.

Watch your dog go wild when you send them chasing a Nerf Dog Glow Squeak Tennis Ball! It’s just like their favorite tennis ball - only better, because it glows! Enhanced with a squeaky sound they won’t be able to resist. Four balls included. Portable Glow charging case sold separately. Nerf Dog Glow Ball 2-Pack (SRP $16.99): This rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball will keep your dog playing and engaged for hours, no matter how dark it gets. The ridged texture design makes it easy to grip when tossing or playing fetch. Super-charge the glow using the portable Glow charging case or use with Glow Translucent Blaster for even more fetching fun! Blaster and portable charging case sold separately. Two ultra glow-in-the-dark balls included.

This rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark ball will keep your dog playing and engaged for hours, no matter how dark it gets. The ridged texture design makes it easy to grip when tossing or playing fetch. Super-charge the glow using the portable Glow charging case or use with Glow Translucent Blaster for even more fetching fun! Blaster and portable charging case sold separately. Two ultra glow-in-the-dark balls included. Nerf Dog Glow Squeak Bubble Bone (SRP $12.99): This rechargeable ultra glow-in-the-dark toy will keep your dog playing and engaged for hours, no matter how dark it gets. The bubble texture makes it easy to grip when tossing or playing fetch. Enhanced with a squeaky sound they won’t be able to resist. Portable Glow charging case sold separately.

“The NERF DOG brand has long offered a line-up of high-quality and functional toys to meet every dog’s playtime needs, and this new Glow technology allows them to keep playing that game of fetch after dark,” said Daniel Troiano, Co-CEO and Founder of Gramercy Products.

The longstanding licensing program between Gramercy Products and Hasbro was born in 2013 with the introduction of NERF DOG, taking the DNA of the NERF brand built around active outdoor play and translating it into a fresh breakout line within the pet industry. Ten years later, Gramercy Products remains the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of NERF DOG toys, offering a full range of canine toys loved by NERF fans and dog owners across the globe.

“It’s been inspiring to see how well the introduction of NERF DOG has been able to translate the over-the-top active play captured by the NERF brand and into the dog aisle to create new types of experiences for consumers,” said Bradley Bowman, Senior Director of Licensing, Global Toy & Sporting Goods at Hasbro. “NERF DOG Glow’s innovative technology and customer-first problem-solving perfectly exemplifies our Blueprint 2.0 strategy. We’re focused on finding new ways to deliver exciting brand extensions across our portfolio for every member of the family – including man’s best friend!”

About Gramercy Products, LLC

Based in Secaucus, NJ, Gramercy Products, Inc. is a consumer products manufacturer of pet products with a strong focus on licensed pet toys. The company's products can be found worldwide in over 30 countries and in 20,000+ retail locations in leading pet specialty, drug, grocery, online and mass retailers. Gramercy Products is known for its innovation, market research focus, and emphasis on value to the customer.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.