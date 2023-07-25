UPS, Teamsters Reach Agreement in Labor Negotiations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE:UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S., have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

“Together, we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The five-year agreement covers U.S. Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members.

