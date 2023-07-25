SpeedPro Irving Partners with Loftwall to Deliver Custom Interior Privacy Solutions

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpeedPro Irving, a leading provider of best-in-class large format printing and graphics, today unveiled its partnership with Loftwall, a manufacturer of innovative privacy products for the modern office, to provide customizable solutions in an endless number of colors, materials, and textures. This collaboration combines SpeedPro Irving's expertise in custom printing with Loftwall's commitment to manufacturing sustainable privacy solutions for corporate interiors.

SpeedPro Irving will help Loftwall expand its color palette, offering customers a wide array of options to coordinate with branding or interior themes. Previously limited to only 24 colors, Loftwall will now offer an infinite selection of colors, enabling more personalized spaces. Additionally, with SpeedPro Irving’s printing capabilities, Loftwall will provide customers an enhanced level of customization with new texture and material options. This partnership will streamline Loftwall’s operations, improve efficiency, and reduce lead times to provide seamless service to Loftwall customers.

"Most printers I’ve worked with in the past had inconsistent capabilities and a limited imagination; our goal with this search was to find a truly collaborative partner,” said David Fortener, Director of Product Development at Loftwall. “Since finding SpeedPro Irving, who is now an extension of our team, we have a partner in our corner who is always thinking about the next generation of printing.”

Loftwall has long committed to offering sustainable products, many of which are recycled from single-use plastics. Now through this partnership, Loftwall can offer even more sustainable products through SpeedPro Irving's eco-friendly approach to printing – the company’s entire production line is capable of producing 100% UL GREENGUARD Gold certified products.

"Our collaboration opens up another path to revenue and expansion, allowing our studio to tap into the commercial interiors market more deeply," said David Ostermann, owner of SpeedPro Irving. “We’re proud to be a part of a collaboration that will allow customers to create unique and customizable spaces.”

To learn more, reach out to a Loftwall representative: loftwall.com/reps-dealers/texas/

About SpeedPro

SpeedPro Irving is one of the 170-location SpeedPro franchises in the U.S. and Canada and a supplier to IFA, specializing in large format printing. SpeedPro’s primary product applications include wall, window and floor graphics, event displays, digital displays, signs and vehicle and fleet wraps. A variety of industries are served by SpeedPro including advertising and marketing companies, retail, healthcare, museums and galleries, restaurants, franchises, event venues, educational institutions and more. SpeedPro’s mission is to partner with businesses to achieve success through innovative visual solutions.

About Loftwall

At Loftwall, we do a whole lot more than design and build room dividers and privacy partitions. We make space work better. Whether organizations want to foster group collaboration or privacy for individuals working on their own, Loftwall offers innovative, creative, and fully customizable space-defining solutions. At the end of the day, we believe people deserve privacy, and our mission is to give it to them. Learn more at www.loftwall.com.