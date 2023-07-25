Fairbanks Morse Defense Teams with Marand for Global Expansion

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), is teaming with Marand Precision Engineering (Marand) to expand its best-in-class marine technologies, OEM products, and service solutions to marine defense customers in Australia. Under the terms of the long-term agreement with FMD, Marand will manufacture and service components, as well as provide integrated solutions for FMD’s global customer base.

“Our collaboration with Marand positions us to support the sale, design and manufacture of specialized components for the Royal Australian Navy’s future programs while also giving Marand access to our highly trained field service technicians and service centers,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “All our customers benefit from this arrangement.”

Fairbanks Morse Defense has over 80 years of working with the US Navy on their nuclear projects, and this partnership will allow the Australian market to take advantage of FMD’s expertise and experience for their own new nuclear submarine programs.

“This collaboration combines the expertise of two highly respected defense contractors, giving our customers worldwide access to an even broader range of manufacturing and engineering solutions,” said Stuart Lindley, Future Business and Strategy for Marand Defence. “We’re looking forward to working with Fairbanks Morse Defense and expanding our ability to serve customers globally.”

Based in Victoria, Australia, Marand has established itself as a global provider of precision-engineered solutions for the defense industry.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Marand

Marand Precision Engineering Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sustains complex and innovative equipment and products primarily for the defense, aerospace, mining, rail, and energy industries. Our customer base includes blue-chip companies such as Rheinmetall, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto.

For more information, visit www.marand.com.au