Salve Regina University Delivers Next-Generation Cloud Communication Services with NWN Carousel Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider offering integrated solutions for today's Hybrid Work environments, proudly announces its collaboration with Salve Regina University. Salve Regina, recognized as the top regional university in the North by U.S. News in 2023 and nestled on a historic oceanside campus in Newport, RI, has embarked on a multi-faceted technology initiatives to provide its students, administration, and faculty with secure access to cutting-edge technologies in a flexible work-and-learn-from-anywhere environment.

Through the partnership with NWN Carousel, Salve Regina University introduces state-of-the-art networking infrastructure that delivers exceptional performance and availability, serving as the backbone for Salve Regina's nationally competitive Esports gaming program. Additionally, the collaboration includes the implementation of 24/365 Artificial Intelligence intrusion detection and prevention measures, bolstering the university's overall cybersecurity protection across its entire campus.

NWN Carousel has played a pivotal role in supporting Salve Regina University in achieving significant milestones. This includes a seamless transition from the university's on-premises Unified Communications platform, encompassing voice, video, and messaging, to the cloud. The successful migration has resulted in uninterrupted and efficient business operations for the university.

Irving Bruckstein, Chief Information Security Officer at Salve Regina University, commented, "We collaborated closely with NWN Carousel engineers to architect a solution that migrated our entire Unified Communications system to the cloud. The project was a tremendous success, enabling Salve staff to work from anywhere while having access to high-quality professional communication tools."

Bruckstein added, "Working with NWN Carousel, we also implemented state-of-the-art networking infrastructure, providing robust wired and wireless access to everyone. During the pandemic, every student had an exceptional online synchronous engagement learning experience right from their residence halls."

Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel, emphasized the significance of delivering both optimal cybersecurity protection and an exceptional digital experience on college campuses. Sullivan stated, "Salve Regina University remains committed to providing its community with an outstanding technology experience. We are proud to partner with Salve Regina, an institution that consistently prioritizes the well-being of its students, faculty, staff, and the broader community."

Through technology standardization across Salve Regina’s campus via NWN Carousel’s award-winning Experience Management Platform, the University achieves:

A unified view of all cloud systems and devices

Support & integration for a range of UC&C tools to stay connected

Enhanced analytics allowing insights into IT systems

PCI compliance, next-generation firewalls, switches, and access points for optimal network

Secure, easy access from anywhere to software-as-a-service, cloud tools, and all on-campus systems, data, and communications

About Salve Regina University

Viewed as a living laboratory, Salve Regina University’s 80-acre campus in Newport, RI is an extraordinary environment that provides access to hands-on learning opportunities for students across all disciplines. At Salve Regina, tradition blends seamlessly with progress. They empower students to explore their talents through diverse academic offerings, student organizations, service initiatives and athletic teams. Its collaborative learning environment and vibrant campus community inspire the pursuit of excellence and breach the limits of personal potential.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and employee hybrid work experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With over 5,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN Carousel provides integrated unified communications, security, contact center, managed devices, connectivity, and advanced technology solutions—all powered by the Experience Management Platform (EMP).