RQM+™ Selects THREAD to Power New Medical Device Research Offering

PITTSBURGH & CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RQM+, the world’s leading MedTech service provider, and THREAD, a leading decentralized research and eCOA provider, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership designed to transform the landscape of MedTech research.

This partnership will engage THREAD’s technology across RQM+’s portfolio of medical devices, diagnostic products, and digital therapies to support manufacturers with accelerating research and bringing new products to market faster. RQM+ customers can access innovative tools focused on transparency, speed, and agility that enable patient-focused studies to be conducted in the clinic, home, or on-the-go.

“Our strategic partnership enables MedTech clinical research, manufacturers, sites, and patients to unlock the potential for personalized breakthroughs and a future of targeted therapies. THREAD’s all-in-one platform provides a tailored approach for both manufacturers and patients, because at RQM+, we believe that every person deserves a unique path to better health,” said RQM+ Chief Operating Officer of Trial Services David Novotny. “Our strategic partnership with THREAD, combined with our complete MedTech lifecycle solutions, can unlock the potential to revolutionize clinical trials, enabling efficiencies, accelerating research, and transforming healthcare outcomes and leading medical advancements.”

“We are excited to combine our expertise and technologies with RQM+ in a solution dedicated to raising the bar for MedTech organizations. Our combined offering will provide RQM+ customers with a MedTech-focused research solution that supports everything from design to operations to regulatory submissions via a single customer experience,” said THREAD Co-Founder and CEO John Reites. “We are excited RQM+ selected THREAD as its partner to enable its new offering, which aligns with our mission to advance research for everyone, everywhere.”

Learn more about RQM+’s Patient First Medical Device Research Offering at https://www.rqmplus.com/services/clinical-trials.

About RQM+

RQM+ is the world's leading MedTech service provider offering consulting, clinical trial, lab, and reimbursement services, as well as technology solutions to support the entire product lifecycle. RQM+’s global team of clinical, technical, and top industry experts push the boundaries of excellence. With more former FDA, Medicines, and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and notified body regulators than any other firm, the RQM+ team has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. We reduce commercialization risk by offering a full complement of CRO services to progress medical devices, digital therapeutics and diagnostics onto the market and keep them there. In addition to early- and mid-stage MedTech companies, we currently work with 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies. For more information, visit RQMplus.com.

About THREAD

THREAD’s® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company’s uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, THREAD empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group’s Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.