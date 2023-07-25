Shopify Merchants Can Reach New Levels of Customer Engagement and Retention with Bloomreach Engagement — Available Now in the Shopify App Store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the availability of Bloomreach Engagement in the Shopify App Store, where Shopify merchants find apps they can use to grow their business. With the Bloomreach Engagement app, Shopify businesses can unify data from various sources in a single platform — then activate it intelligently across email, SMS, ads, web, and more. With real-time customer data, advanced analytics, and the latest in AI, Bloomreach Engagement will empower marketers to fuel every campaign with data-driven insights and limitless creativity.

“We want to empower marketers with the technology they need to bring every campaign to life,” said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. “With the launch of Bloomreach Engagement in the Shopify App Store, marketers can seamlessly integrate a solution that gives them more freedom to create and grow, building data-driven campaigns that drive fast results. We look forward to seeing all that they’ll create with Bloomreach Engagement as a part of their tech stack.”

The Bloomreach Engagement app enables Shopify and ShopifyPlus brands to level up their campaigns through enhanced, data-driven personalization. Its flexible all-in-one marketing platform allows brands to:

Sync Shopify data — including website activity, customer events, catalogs, and coupons — alongside other data sources with Bloomreach Engagement to create more holistic customer profiles

Easily build targeted segments that update in real-time at scale, even during peak seasons like Black Friday

Drive more efficient ad spend and lower customer acquisition costs, using granular customer segments to reach the right shoppers with the right ads across Snapchat, Facebook, and more

Grow email and SMS programs by leveraging built-in email and SMS sign-up units, quick-launch templates, and centralized consent management

Drive fast results with more than 30 pre-built workflows, such as Abandoned Cart, Price Drop Alerts, Win-back, which can be customized based on unique goals

Enhance existing campaigns with marketing intelligence features including AI predictions, cohort analysis, and customer insights

Bloomreach has recently launched a number of other fast integrations with popular tools in Shopify tech stacks, including Klaviyo, Attentive, Gorgias, Movable Ink, Yotpo, and more. Its two-way data integration with Klaviyo, for example, can be set up in minutes. It enables brands to export customers, consents, and campaign events from Klaviyo to Bloomreach Engagement, then use Bloomreach intelligence and orchestration to sync data sets back to Klaviyo, enriching subscriber data with high-intent segments.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.