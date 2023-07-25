Investment Of $5.2 Million Supports STEM Grads In Green Economy

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada is pleased to announce that it has reopened its popular Science Horizons program that provides employers in the environmental and clean-technology sectors with wage subsidies to hire post-secondary STEM graduates.

The program has been run by BioTalent Canada for several years and has been well-received by many bio-economy employers. The reopening of the Science Horizons program has been made possible by a $5.2 million commitment from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“It’s great to see the return of the Science Horizons wage subsidy program,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “This will provide a major boost to Canada’s green economy and lead to future clean initiatives.”

Since 2019, a total of 299 students have been placed at more than 80 employers across Canada through Science Horizons, and 81% of participants ended up with permanent jobs. This includes Cambium, an Ontario-based engineering firm that is focused on sustainable development.

Science Horizons provides a wage subsidy of up to 80% of a participant’s salary to a maximum of $25,000. The subsidy runs for six to 12 months and covers positions in environmental STEM that are linked to the green economy. The renewed program runs through March 31, 2025.

The program enables employers hire the talent they need and helps post-secondary graduates gain skills to secure full-time employment in environmental related STEM fields – making Science Horizons a true win-win. In addition to the wage subsidy, employers may be eligible for an additional $5,000 for training, skills development, and/or wrap-around services.

“BioTalent Canada has a long track record of managing successful federal wage-subsidy programs,” says Henderson. “Our focus remains on helping new talent gain employment in biotech and assisting companies in offsetting the costs of hiring.”

The Science Horizons program gives employers access to funds to hire scientific and technical staff with less financial risk, allowing them to grow their business, hire talent eager to utilize their skills, and develop new talent within their organization.

BioTalent Canada is now actively accepting applications from employers looking to participate in the program. For more information, please visit biotalent.ca/sciencehorizons

The Science Horizons program was undertaken with the financial support of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

About BioTalent Canada:

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named a Great Place to Work® and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2023, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.