Powur Bolstering Financing Options by Adding Sungage Financial

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, announced it is expanding its financing options for people deciding to go solar by partnering with Sungage Financial, one of the nation’s most consumer-friendly residential solar financing companies. By adding Sungage’s reliable and flexible financing solutions that offer the lowest possible monthly payment, Powur is expanding its already broad selection of financing options that empower people to achieve energy independence and escape rising utility prices. Passionate about building a more affordable, sustainable, and enjoyable path to solar ownership, Sungage has helped tens of thousands of people across the country achieve solar ownership. Powur has one of the largest and the fastest growing national residential solar sales network in the U.S.

“Powur’s flexible platform business model enables us to quickly adapt to changing market circumstances,” stated Powur CEO Jonathan Budd. “With the larger economic situation and rate changes creating new challenges for the residential solar market, Powur is adding Sungage’s competitive financing solutions to our platform so that people can continue to financially benefit from going solar.”

Sungage’s flexible residential solar financing terms and rates help meet the unique needs of families across the country to empower them to live more sustainably. Coupled with top-notch, in-house customer service and instant approvals that are always a soft credit check, Sungage financing options include loan terms from five to 25 years.

“We’re excited to officially launch our partnership with Powur,” stated Sungage CEO Mike Gilroy. “By providing our competitive financing options for homeowners on the Powur platform, Sungage is able to help Powur’s sales community close solar projects faster. We’re thrilled to work together to achieve our shared goal of accelerating the nation's residential solar energy shift.”

As the 43rd fastest-growing private company in America (Inc. 5000) and the fastest-growing national residential solar company, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new technology and services, installers, and sellers to its platform. Powur’s platform business model enables it to quickly and easily add new technologies and financing solutions while limiting risk and cost. By providing a variety of financing options, including GoodLeap, Sunlight Financial, Sunnova, Home Run, and now Sungage, Powur is helping people get the most out of their solar investments.

Powur PBC

Founded in 2014, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company’s model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners while empowering its network of thousands of independent sales professionals and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information, visit powur.com.

Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and teams in Hawaii and Utah, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.sungage.com.