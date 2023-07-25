U.S. Bank, Korean Air announce new SKYPASS Visa® benefits

MINNEAPOLIS & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank and Korean Air today unveiled an exciting new phase in the highly successful Korean Air SKYPASS Visa program.

The enhanced SKYPASS Visa® program will include additional ways to earn miles, such as more rewards on purchases for dining, rideshare and streaming services, cell phones and office supplies. Additionally, to expand the value and make rewards even more immediate, cardholders for three of the SKYPASS Visa® cards will receive Korean Air ticket discounts for themselves and a companion.

“The SKYPASS Visa program has created amazing value for Korean Air passengers, awarding more than 28 billion miles to cardholders since the U.S. Bank-Korean Air partnership started more than two decades ago,” said Jin Ho Lee, senior vice president and director of Korean Air Americas Regional Headquarters. “The new benefits will help Korean Air cardholders utilize notable ticket discounts and accrue rewards faster than ever before.”

Steve Mattics, head of Retail Payment Solutions for U.S. Bank, added, “U.S. Bank is proud of its long-standing relationship with Korean Air. Together, we’re providing our cardholders with a great experience and enhanced rewards. We’re pleased to join with Korean Air to increase benefits as an additional way of rewarding members of the Korean Air SKYPASS program.”

Newly issued cards will include a contemporary, vertical look and feel by way of design. In addition, beginning July 25, 2023, the following benefits will be added for SKYPASS Visa cardholders:

SKYPASS Select Visa Signature

60k bonus miles after $5k in spend in 90 days

5% ticket discount 2X annually for cardholder and companion

3X miles for Korean Air ticket purchases

2X miles on dining

Additional 5,000 bonus miles after spending $15,000 annually

SKYPASS Visa Signature

40k miles after $4k in spend in 90 days

5% ticket discount annually for cardholder and companion

2X miles on dining

SKYPASS SkyBlue Visa

10k miles after $1k in spend in 90 days

2X miles on streaming and rideshare

1X mile on all other purchases

SKYPASS Visa Signature Business

50k miles after $5k in spend in 90 days

5% ticket discount annually for cardholder and companion

2X miles on dining, cell phone and office supplies.

For more information, including a detailed breakdown of costs, rewards and benefits for the Korean Air SKYPASS Visa® Program, visit www.SKYPASSVisa.com.

