Mbanq Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announces it will provide public relations services to Mbanq, which is headquartered in Naples, Florida. The global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider uses its patented technology and financial services expertise to empower any bank or company to build, launch and operate modern digital finance anywhere and at any scale.

Founded in 2016, Mbanq provides comprehensive bank, credit union, fintech and embedded finance services. Mbanq’s cloud-based or on-site back-end technology connects to global financial infrastructure. It provides responsive white label mobile apps for bank customers, customer-branded credit and debit cards and a US bank license sponsor, fully managed. Its solution provides everything to launch a bank or digital banking fintech, as well as the ability to innovate on top of this technology. A positive outlier in the fintech industry, Mbanq’s success enabled it to reach profitability a mere three years after launch.

Recent client launches for Mbanq include, Sagicor Bank Barbados, the first fully digital neobank in the English-speaking Caribbean, Qorbis, a unique financial control and brand enhancement platform for corporate clients, and Cheqly, a fintech that makes banking simple for SMEs and startups in the USA.

“Mbanq’s unique ‘as-a-service’ portfolio simplifies life in a highly-regulated financial industry and has enabled our company to grow as the demand for digital banking continues to rise,” said Vlad Lounegov, CEO, Mbanq. “The partnership with the financial industry specialists in public relations at William Mills Agency will help us to expand our visibility and showcase our services to a wider audience.”

Mbanq serves banks, credit unions, financial institutions and fintechs, as well as non-financial businesses of all sizes, across the USA, Europe and Asia.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

About Mbanq

USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service' portfolio including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com