Finastra Enhances Visibility and Profitability with Kantata

IRVINE, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that Finastra’s services division has driven a 36% reduction in cost leakage since adopting the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services™. Finastra is one of the world’s largest fintech companies, with nearly 8,000 customers, including 45 of the top 50 banks globally.

The business needed a solution purpose-built for professional services that would work with Salesforce and provide visibility into project performance, help reduce margin leakage, and optimize project management across the business. A Salesforce-native solution, Kantata SX was the clear choice to accelerate a significant shift to innovative new high-value services.

With Kantata, Finastra has accelerated the transformation journey for its services division, increasing decision-making confidence while standardizing and streamlining essential processes. As Kantata SX can adapt across different operating models, Finastra expanded beyond the services division to further drive the standardization of core functionality including cost control and project governance.

“Kantata enforces people to plan projects properly, so we can see what we’re dealing with more accurately, and the guesswork around how the pipeline is managed is removed,” said Andrea Stephens, Global Services Operations, Finastra. “That enables people to see potential problems sooner and get the right people involved. We can see what we will need from a staffing perspective. We can see pictures of the business that we couldn't see before, and that enables us to anticipate, to track patterns, and to find solutions.”

Since adopting Kantata, Finastra has been able to:

Achieve ROI in less than nine months, with Kantata quickly enabling services to drive significantly higher profits for the business

Increase decision-making confidence, with more and better data, reducing the guesswork that goes into business planning and staffing

Improve services planning with visibility into projects performance

“At Kantata, we strive to provide our customers with the clarity, control, and confidence they need to efficiently manage the business, while supporting clients, teams, and margins,” said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. “It’s great to see the impact that Kantata SX has had at Finastra. We look forward to continuing our work together innovating solutions that address the unique challenges in their complex business structure.”

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.