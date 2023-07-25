Sakuú Receives Up to $100 Million Letter of Commitment for a Supply Chain Credit Facility, Paving Way for Mass Adoption of Next-Generation Battery Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakuu Corporation (“Sakuu”), an additive manufacturing and battery technology pioneer, today announced the significant expansion of its ability to provide for the financing of Sakuú Corporation (“Sakuú”) and its vendors, clients, and manufacturers, to meet the demand for its innovative dry-process manufacturing solutions, both domestically and internationally. "Our mission to foster a healthier planet is on course," said Robert Bagheri, CEO of Sakuú Corporation. "We're helping create a sustainable future with innovative renewable energy solutions that can meet manufacturers' needs in various industries. We have now entered a high-growth business phase, so this additional capital will enable us to meet the rapidly accelerating customer demand we’re seeing for both Kavian™ and Cypress™ from manufacturers around the globe."

The Kavian platform has been built to deliver efficient at-scale manufacturing with significantly less raw material usage and waste, lower energy consumption, fewer supply chain issues, and reduced carbon emissions. The Cypress lithium-metal chemistry, available for manufacturing license today, enables high-power, high-energy battery manufacturing. To better manage growth risk and monitor customer health, Sakuú will utilize the extension of comprehensive client credit accounts and asset management facilities by utilizing its supply chain capital facility more fully. Sakuu will have put in place the appropriate risk management processes so the company can scale rapidly with confidence for both small and large global corporations.

About Sakuu Corporation

Sakuú develops and licenses additive manufacturing solutions to print batteries and other active devices. Today, Sakuu is powering the next generation of battery manufacturing with the Kavian platform, and Cypress battery cell technologies for today’s roll-to-roll manufacturing. Sakuu innovations help manufacturers reduce material waste, energy consumption, supply-chain issues, and carbon emissions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sakuu is dedicated to building a safer, more sustainable future. To learn more about establishing your Sakuu credit go to sakuu.com.