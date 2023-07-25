Octo is Awarded IT Infrastructure and Operations Call Order to Support National Cancer Institute

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, an IBM company, announced today it has been awarded an IT Infrastructure and Operations Call Order under the NCI IT Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support the Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology’s (CBIIT) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The four-year contract has a total award ceiling of $64,722,790.00.

Octo will work with partners Unissant, Axle Informatics, and TRex to provide technical and professional IT services including infrastructure engineering, operations management, and customer support services required by the NCI’s OCIO.

“ Octo and NCI have a long history, and we are excited by the possibilities this new Call Order brings,” said Octo’s Health General Manager Charlie McQuillan. “ With our partners, we will support the OCIO’s service-oriented philosophy by minimizing IT infrastructure maintenance, enhancing existing capabilities through the likes of serverless computing solutions that increase efficiency and effectiveness, as well as lower costs.”

CTO of Octo, Sujey Edward, added, “ We are pleased to bring a full scope of best practices and emerging technologies to NCI. Our approach enables continuous modernization of NCI’s IT infrastructure by engineering solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.”

Octo’s CEO, Mehul Sanghani, said, “ Octo is eager to continue to advance the NCI’s mission by providing customer-focused, seamless IT services that facilitate scientific collaboration, critical research, effective exchange of research information that supports the needs of NCI’s scientists and research support communities.”

About Octo

Octo, an IBM company, is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale, next-generation technology and innovation. We provide Artificial Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cloud and Infrastructure, Data Management and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Low-Code/No-Code. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.