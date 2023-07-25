Altus Power Announces New Solar & Energy Storage Asset in Massachusetts

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the leading independent owner of commercial-scale solar solutions, today announced the addition of a new combined 10 megawatt solar plus 15 megawatt-hour battery storage system located in Holliston, Massachusetts. The benefits of the electricity generated will be delivered under long-term agreements with a regional supermarket as well as local Community Solar customers under the Massachusetts DOER SMART Program.

“Battery storage is an important tool for local utilities to ensure grid stability as they increase their reliance on renewable electricity,” said Gregg Felton, co-CEO and co-Founder, Altus Power. “In addition, we expect storage will increasingly be paired with Altus Power solar arrays for customers interested in clean, on-site backup power and electric vehicle charging.”

Solar energy systems paired with battery storage enhance the availability of clean electricity at any time of day, independent of weather conditions. The Holliston project was developed in partnership with REA, one of Altus Power’s long-standing channel partners, and adds to the 116 megawatts of solar arrays owned and operated by Altus Power in Massachusetts (as of March 31st, 2023).

Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays. As one of the pioneers of Community Solar, Altus Power currently serves more than 20,000 subscribers nationwide. Community Solar provides homeowners and renters of diverse income brackets access to the benefits of clean energy savings without requiring customers to provide their roofs for the installation of solar panels.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the premier independent commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.