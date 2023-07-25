Safe & Green Holdings Announces Partnership With Bearcat Academy and Ice Hockey Innovations, a Collective Elite Youth Hockey Organization

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced a strategic partnership with Bearcat Academy and Ice Hockey Innovations, which collectively operate a competitive youth hockey organization in the midst of national growth.

The partnership seeks to capitalize on Safe & Green Holdings’ expertise in sustainable and modular construction, as well as Bearcat Academy’s leadership in youth and junior hockey programs, to create an expansive hockey footprint in strategically important cities throughout the United States. The initial focus will be on building the flagship location, along with program development in the Greater Hartford region of Connecticut. This area is deeply entrenched in the sport, located directly between Boston and New York’s NHL teams and home to some of the nation’s most promising youth players. Ice Hockey Innovations and Bearcat Academy’s focus is on bringing novel and exclusive tools and ideology to the game of hockey, providing the nation’s elite players with unique opportunities to thrive, while also creating programs to advance skills in developing players.

Safe & Green Holdings has extensive experience working with other national sports organizations, including the NBA. Youth hockey has demonstrated consistent growth, topping 30% across various age groups(1), driving demand for new facilities and programs across the country. Ice Hockey Innovations and Bearcat Academy have been searching for a partner that can accommodate their rapid expansion, while focusing on sustainable and efficient development practices.

Bearcat Academy’s Vice President and Ice Hockey Innovations’ CEO, Rick Pinkleton’s, commented, “We have already proven that the Bearcat Academy model attracts the nation’s top talent, as we have teams comprised of players from across the United States and Canada, as well as multiple key sponsorships including CCM. Now it is time for us to take the organization to the next level by building world-class facilities with training tools that simply do not exist elsewhere. As a veteran and entrepreneur, I cannot envision a better partner than Safe & Green Holdings with their focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, to bring our flagship training facility to fruition, something we feel only enhances the next generation of elite hockey players.”

"Safe & Green is now an established leader in the field of modular construction and eco-friendly development. We are honored to partner with Ice Hockey Innovations and Bearcat Academy, which have a meaningful focus on scalable growth and supporting local communities. Safe & Green looks forward to continuing to add valuable partners such as this, as we rapidly scale our business,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding seeking to capitalize on Safe & Green Holdings’ expertise in sustainable and modular construction to create an unparalleled expansive hockey footprint in strategically important cities throughout the United States; bringing our flagship training facility to fruition; and continuing to add valuable partners such as Ice Hockey Innovations and Bearcat Academy, as we rapidly scale our business. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.