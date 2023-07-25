JK Moving Tips Help Make College Move-Ins Successful

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of the biggest logistical events many families will face is moving their college bound students into dorms or other college housing. With 16 million students heading back to college this fall, many families are facing the excitement and stress of change. JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, has a list of tips to help make the move easier for college-bound kids and their families.

“With more than 40 years moving experience, we have background helping students as well as universities prepare for move-in days. Based on our learnings, we wanted to share great ways to make college moves less stressful as your student heads to school,” explained David Cox, president, JK Moving.

Here are JK Moving’s top five tips for college moves for on- and off-campus housing:

Connect: College students should connect with their future roommates to plan what shared items – television, mini-fridge, shelves, etc. – each will be bringing to avoid duplication, as well as know when they will be moving in. Also, many parent Facebook groups exist for each school and can be a great source of information and tips. Make a List: Create a checklist of what to pack. Sort items into essentials and non-essentials and leave the non-essentials at home to eliminate clutter in the new space. Label boxes to make it easier to locate items. Winter clothes can be brought back over the holidays and other non-essentials can be shipped or retrieved later as needed. Wait to buy supplies until settling into the dorm room or apartment to determine which items are actually needed. Coordinate Move In: Dormitory rooms or college apartments are often small, so it is a good idea to move in before or after the roommate. Colleges will often have protocols and move-in instructions, including designated drop-off areas and assigned move-in times so check in with the school, landlord, or housing complex before showing up. Be Safe: When unpacking, make sure items such as candles, aerosol sprays, and certain electronics are unloaded first as these items can melt, explode, or suffer damage from the extreme heat of being locked in a car. Know ahead of time what is acceptable to bring into a dorm or even off-campus housing as some schools and landlords ban certain items, such as microwaves or candles. Go Pro: If moving from a long-distance or from a dorm to off-campus housing, a professional mover may make sense to assist with moving and storage needs. Check the local chamber or school for a list of movers that can help or contact JK Moving.

ABOUT JK MOVING SERVICES

For more than 40 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia and voted Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com