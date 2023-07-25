Terry Crews and His Creative Company Super Serious Join Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to ‘LEAD FROM BEHIND’

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to colon cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is reteaming with Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency, Maximum Effort, to reignite LEAD FROM BEHIND, featuring Terry Crews to kick-off the effort. The LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative is on a mission to generate mass awareness about the fact that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. The best way to prevent it is by getting screened - that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. Through a series of unique and creative videos featuring celebrities in sports and entertainment highlighting the variety of colon cancer screening options that people can choose from, LEAD FROM BEHIND tackles the important topic in an entertaining and approachable way to help reduce the stigma and break down the barriers to screening.

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., yet it is highly preventable with timely screening. It has a greater than 90% survival rate with early detection and treatment, but about one third of eligible adults are not getting screened regularly. By raising awareness for screening options and prevention, the Alliance aims to end this disease in our lifetime.

After a successful launch of LEAD FROM BEHIND last September, when Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds filmed their colonoscopy experiences, the Alliance is now partnering with actor, host and former NFL football player Terry Crews and his creative company Super Serious to continue spreading awareness about screening options. In the new video, Crews reprises his infamous role as President Camacho, back from the comedy Idiocracy, to run in the 2024 election. On a mission to make things right again, President Camacho underscores the importance of screening for colon cancer prevention. Click HERE to watch the video.

The Alliance and its celebrity partners encourage people to visit LeadFromBehind.org to view and share the video on their social channels, and tag someone they love who should get screened. A helpful screening tool, which provides more information on an individual’s risk factors, potential symptoms and screening choices can also be found at quiz.getscreened.org.

“I’ve partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and LEAD FROM BEHIND because together we can prevent unnecessary suffering from The Preventable Cancer,” said Terry Crews. “The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves. Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened.”

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined, and the disease is on the rise in younger generations. It has become the deadliest cancer among men under 50, and researchers predict it will become the leading cause of cancer death in men and women ages 20-49 within the next decade. Colon cancer disproportionately affects Black and underserved Americans. Black Americans have the second-highest mortality and incidence rates in the U.S., and are 35% more likely to die from colon cancer and 20% more likely to develop it than non-Hispanic whites.

“Last year, Rob McElhenney and I filmed our colonoscopies for the world to see. It wasn’t comfortable but it was important,” said Maximum Effort Co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “The impact was so great that apparently the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it. We applaud President Camacho for his bravery - and also idiocy. And we’re indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer.”

Colon cancer screening should begin at age 45. Screening is the number one way to prevent colon cancer, yet about one third of eligible adults are not getting it done. In late 2020, the CDC estimated that 68% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented if all eligible people were screened. There are a variety of screening options depending on risk factors and symptoms, including colonoscopies and easy-to-use at-home tests. Cologuard is an at-home stool DNA test that detects 92% of cancers. A fecal immunochemical test (FIT), is an at-home test that uses antibodies to detect blood in the stool and detects 79% of cancers.

"Screening can prevent colon cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths called polyps. That’s why colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage, when treatment is usually more successful. LEAD FROM BEHIND aims to spread this message, break down the stigma, and encourage everyone to get screened.”

To learn more about screening options, share the video and help make a difference, go to www.LeadFromBehind.org.

ABOUT LEAD FROM BEHIND

LEAD FROM BEHIND is a creative initiative to let everyone know that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. Yet today, colon cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in America. The best way to prevent it is by getting screened - that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. In 2021, thanks to guidelines that lowered the screening age from 50 to 45, 20 MILLION more Americans are now eligible to get checked. Talk to your healthcare provider to decide which screening option is best for you.

Powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the largest colon cancer nonprofit organization, LEAD FROM BEHIND has been created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and his creative agency Maximum Effort. www.LeadFromBehind.org

ABOUT COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. We advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research to end this disease. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

About SUPER SERIOUS

SUPER SERIOUS is a creative company focused on using creativity to make the world a more interesting place for everyone. They believe that entertainment can take many forms, and thus so does their work - movies, series, music, art, books, audiobooks, stunts, events, concerts, original content, branded content - Whatever medium best helps them connect with the audience. SUPER SERIOUS owns their own means of production, from the cameras to the stage, to the post-house. This allows them to be reactive to culture in real time, putting things out into the world in a matter of hours instead of weeks. The SUPER SERIOUS approach to partnerships is simple - They collaborate as partners, through the totality of the project. There is no “us” and “them”, there is only “we”, as in “We are in this together”.

About Maximum Effort:

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.