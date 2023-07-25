Forbes Recognizes Primerica as One of America’s Best Employers for Women Fifth Consecutive Year

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, has been named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Women five years in a row.

“Over the last few years, we have embarked on a journey to further enrich our great company culture by providing various career development and engagement opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender,” said Lisa Brown, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer. “From an extensive gender and ethnicity pay gap review to the enhancement of our parental leave policy and the launch of employee resource groups, we have invested in creating a work environment where women feel empowered to lead yet find balance for the things that matter most in their lives. Receiving this honor for the fifth time showcases our ongoing commitment to achieve diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging in the workplace.”

Approximately 63 percent of Primerica employees are female, and 45 percent of management employees are women. In addition to this recognition, Primerica appears on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Places to Work and is included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to survey approximately 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to compile the 2023 list.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.8 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2022. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #3 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2022. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.