Quantum Health Expands Family-Building Offering with Addition of Kindbody

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it has partnered with Kindbody. This partnership expands Quantum Health’s family-building benefits offering and is designed to empower employers to remove barriers of access and affordability, and provide all their employees building families the reproductive care and support they need. Kindbody is a family-building benefits provider offering both virtual care services and access to a network of technology-driven fertility clinics across the country. Kindbody is an additional family-building Preferred Partner™ within Quantum Health’s Comprehensive Care Solutions™ platform.

According to a new report published by the World Health Organization, roughly 1 in 6 adults worldwide experience infertility, reflecting the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those who desire to raise children. Despite many people requiring fertility assistance (inclusive of heterosexual, LGBTQ+ or single individuals), The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that many services are out of reach for most people because of access and cost.

As part of this new offering, Quantum Health will fully integrate Kindbody’s solution into its navigation platform, including access to double board-certified or double board-eligible reproductive endocrinologists licensed in all 50 states, as well as access to 32 Kindbody signature clinics and a curated network of partner clinics nationwide. Quantum Health’s navigation and employee engagement platform is powered by their proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model and trusted guidance by Quantum Healthcare Warriors®. Kindbody’s model is unique in that it is the only family-building benefits provider that is in the provision of care to deliver members omnichannel access via virtual, in-home and in-clinic care that spans a lifetime and meets the employee member where they are along their entire reproductive journey.

“Our recent study with Employer Benefit News in ‘The State of Healthcare 2023’, revealed that of those employees seeking providers in reproductive care (e.g., for fertility, miscarriage, birth and/or adoption) within the past year, only 29% characterized ‘access to care’ as very easy,” said Dan Shur, Chief Product Officer of Quantum Health. “Instead, employees found friction in getting the reproductive care they need, specifically reporting trouble with appointments and finding a provider. These insights clearly highlight the real challenges for those interested in starting or growing a family. It furthers our focus in providing our Preferred Partner solutions around family-building that integrate with our navigation engagement platform and demonstrate real, at-scale results. Employers now have the support their workforce needs and desires.”

Kindbody provides personalized, expert support for people pursuing parenthood and exploring their fertility health (from preconception to postpartum through menopause) all in one integrated, seamless solution. Kindbody’s clinically managed program covers the full spectrum of reproductive health, including both female and male fertility, and encompasses fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), pharmacy management, donor and surrogacy services, foster care and adoption, and more. Kindbody’s proprietary technology combines online scheduling for virtual and in-person appointments, a patient portal, and HIPAA-compliant electronic medical records (EMR) for increased standardization of care. As the care provider, Kindbody gives patients the ability to securely message their doctor, chat with their embryologist, and access real-time insights into assessments and blood test results any time of the day or night.

“We are delighted to partner with Quantum Health to strengthen and expand their family-building offerings by providing a streamlined reproductive healthcare continuum model that fits synergistically into the Quantum Health member experience,” said Taryn Branca, Kindbody’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Quantum Health’s unique, high-touch support and technology-driven member experience, coupled with Kindbody’s physician-led care model accessed virtually, in-home or through our many in-person clinics, will enhance how we bridge gaps in health disparities with access and better cost management. By removing barriers, we serve the communities who need us most, producing better outcomes for those who are expanding their families.”

In June, Quantum Health launched its new family-building offering to help Quantum Health clients provide a better, more comprehensive and inclusive experience for all employees who need support to build their families. To learn more about Quantum Health’s family-building solutions or other Preferred Partners, visit quantum-health.com/solutions/comprehensive-care-solutions.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 112 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in funding from leading investors, including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase’s Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on Linkedin and Twitter.